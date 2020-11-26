Stocks in the news | Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Future Consumer, Adani Green Energy, HFCL, Laurus Labs

Tanla Platforms, PVR, Vikas EcoTech, Siemens, MT Educare, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Fine Organic Industries, JTL Infra, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Bank will to be merged with DBS Bank India with effect from November 27, and its shares will be written off and de-listed from same date. Hence, its moratorium will now be lifted on November 27 against December 16 earlier. Future Consumer | Rajnikant Sabnavis resigned as CEO. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer) Tanla Platforms | Vantage Equity Fund acquired 6,85,000 equity shares in company at Rs 524.30 per share and Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought 9,85,000 shares at same price, but Banyan Investments was the seller, selling same number of shares at same price on the BSE. PVR | GEM Equity has acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 1,315.11 per share on the NSE. Vikas EcoTech | Albula Investment Fund bought 1.1 crore equity shares in company at Rs 5.25 per share on the NSE. However, Vikas Multicorp sold 33,75,987 equity shares in company at Rs 5.33 per share and promoter Vikas Garg offloaded further 1.15 crore shares in company at Rs 5.26 per share. (Image: vikasecotech.com) Siemens | Company reported profit at Rs 330.2 crore in Q4FY20 compared to Rs 333.9 crore, revenue fell to Rs 3,546.8 crore from Rs 3,894.4 crore YoY. Company recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended September 2020. (Image: Reuters) MT Educare | Sunil Jain resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Texmaco Rail & Engineering | The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely Texmaco Engineering Udyog Private Limited. (Image: texmaco.in) Adani Green Energy | Vistra ITCL India released 3.35 crore equity shares of the company. (Image: adanigreenenergy.com) HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired further 5 lakh equity shares in company, taking total stake to 22.52 percent. (Image: hfcl.com) Laurus Labs | Company signed definitive agreements with the sellers i.e. Eight Roads Ventures and VenturEast Proactive Fund and VenturEast Life Fund III, to acquire 72.55 percent stake in Richcore Lifesciences Private Limited, a biotechnology company, by way of cash consideration of Rs 246.67 crore. (Image: Reuters) Fine Organic Industries | Company started operations at new manufacturing facility situated at Additional MIDC Patalganga, Maharashtra. (Image: Pixabay) JTL Infra | Company commenced commercial production at recently acquired Mandi Gobindgarh manufacturing facilities. DHFL Q2: Net loss at Rs 2,122.7 crore against loss of Rs 6,640.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 4.7 percent at Rs 2,204.8 crore against Rs 2,106.7 crore (YoY). HDFC Bank | ICCI (Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries has signed an MoU with HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank will offer key business support functions like shared workspaces, digital marketing, web services, Patent filing, content writing, tax, and legal advisory to ICCI recommended businesses. The stock hit record high on November 25 but closed 2 percent lower at the end of trading session. AstraZeneca Pharma | AstraZeneca and Oxford University on November 25 acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. A statement describing the error came days after the company and the university described the shots as highly effective and made no mention of why some study participants didn’t receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected. Ashok Leyland | Company has closed the Chennai plant as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Nivar. The company expects to resume operations at the facility from November 27. Cochin Shipyard | Company is building two autonomous electric vessels with zero carbon emission for a Norwegian company. Union Bank of India | Bank will obtain shareholders' approval for raising of equity capital up to Rs 6,800 crore by way of various modes. Future Retail | Company’s plea to be excluded from being a party to the Amazon-Future Coupons' arbitration proceedings has been turned down and the Court of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has ordered that the arbitration shall proceed. IL&FS Transport | Company receives a binding bid to acquire its energy advisory biz IEDCL. First Published on Nov 26, 2020 07:34 am