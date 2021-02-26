Stocks in the news | KSB, IIFL Finance, Themis Medicare, Hatsun Agro Product, Equitas Holdings

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

RailTel Corporation of India | The company will list its equity shares on February 26, the issue price has been fixed at Rs 94 per share.

Texmaco Infrastructure | Board meeting is scheduled on March 2 to consider the delisting proposal after discussing and taking into account various factors and the Merchant Banker's due diligence report.

KSB | The company reported profit at Rs 32 crore in Q4CY20 against Rs 32.6 crore in Q4CY19, revenue rose to Rs 369.9 crore from Rs 337 crore YoY. The company recommended Rs 8.5 per share of Rs 10 each as dividend for the year ended December 2020.

IIFL Finance | The company has filed Shelf Prospectus and Tranche I Prospectus for the proposed public issue of NCDs with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Issue opens on March 3 and closes on March 23.

Themis Medicare | CARE assigned credit rating to company's long term bank facilities (term loan) as B with stable outlook.

Hatsun Agro Product | The company commenced commercial production at Solapur facility, Maharashtra.

Elecon Engineering | Promoter entity Prayas Engineering released pledge on 5.56 percent equity.

Vesuvius India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 16.24 crore in Q4CY20 against Rs 22.70 crore in Q4CY19, revenue rose to Rs 234.46 crore from Rs 228.09 crore YoY.

Ester Industries | The company approved capex budget of Rs 40 crore for relocating engineering plastics business to western state, and giving corporate guarantee to Oldenburgische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (OLB Bank) up to the maximum amount of 3,02,78,750 euro for extending external commercial borrowing facility to subsidiary Ester Filmtech.

Rain Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 321.98 crore in Q4CY20 against Rs 121.6 crore in Q4CY19, revenue fell to Rs 2,640.2 crore from Rs 2,830.38 crore YoY.

Virinchi | The pledge created in respect of 20,20,000 shares of the promoters in favour of Edelweiss Finance is released.

Mawana Sugars | The company approved investment in proposed issue of redeemable cumulative preference shares by subsidiary Siel Industrial Estate, sale of shares of subsidiary Siel Financial Services, and conversion of outstanding dues of the company in Siel Financial Services of Rs 3.66 crore.

Equitas Holdings | CDC Group PLC sold 89,30,410 equity shares in the company at Rs 88.2 per share on the BSE.

Himadri Speciality Chemical | BC India Investments sold 2,59,87,834 equity shares in the company at Rs 42.96 per share on the BSE. However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 97,81,191 equity shares at Rs 43.98 per share.