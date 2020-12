Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Kotak Mahindra Bank | RBI restricts bank from paying out dividend on PNCPS.

Ircon International | The company has been awarded work of Rs 900 crore by NHAI.

Bank of Baroda | Bank has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e. f. December 12, 2020.

TCS | The company expands presence in Texas with a new facility in Austin.

GE Power India | Board of directors appointed Yogesh Gupta, as an additional director and whole-time director & chief financial officer.

Satin Creditcare Network | A meeting of the working committee is on December 15, 2020, for the issuance of NCDs of up to Rs 48.75 crore through private placement.

Trident | The company's Paper and Chemicals production for November 2020 stood at 12,274 metric tonne and 8,168 Metric tonne, respectively.

Rupa and Company | Board of directors approved a scheme of arrangement between Oban Fashions and Rupa & Company.

United Spirits | The company appointed Hina Nagarajan as MD & CEO of from July 1.

Gayatri Projects | The company received three Letter of Award (LOA) for Pipe Drinking Water Schemes from Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department in the State of Uttar Pradesh, in joint venture where the company's share is 97.5%, for a total value of Rs 1,332 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra | India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s Long-Term Issuer Rating at ‘IND AAA’. Outlook is stable.

Centum Electronics | The company is to increase stake in Centum Adetel Group SA.

Capital Trust | The company appointed Milind Govindrao Deshmukh as its Chief Operating Officer.

PNC Infratech | PNC Infratech in a joint venture with SPML Infra announced receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC project in Uttar Pradesh.

Muthoot Finance | The company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture issue, the company said in a release on December 10.

HDFC | The mortgage lender has raised Rs 2,000 crore via a 2-year bond at a 4.5 percent coupon.

Indian Oil Corporation | All the refineries of IOC operated at 100 percent capacity in November, up from 88.1 percent in October month and 98.6 percent in the same period last year.