Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | The company to invest USD 100 million for capacity expansion in Cayman Islands

Jubilant FoodWorks | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. has entered into a purchase agreement to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | ICRA has upgraded company's long-term rating to ICRA A and short-term rating to ICRA A1

Foseco India | The company approved the appointment of Mohit Mangal, as the chief financial officer (CFO) in place of Mr. R Umesh

Aarti Drugs | The company winds up UAE-based subsidiary Pinnacle Life Science LLC

NTPC | On successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20.02.2021.

Thomas Cook | Company's step-down subsidiary Thomas Cook (Mauritius) Operations Company completed the buy-back of 38 percent of its equity share capital from its Promoter, Thomas Cook (Mauritius) Holding Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company

Axis Bank | ICRA has reaffirmed its rating AAA (Stable) for Infrastructure Bonds/Debentures, AAA(hyb)(Stable) for Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds and Lower Tier II Bonds and AA+(hyb)(Stable) for Basel III Compliant Tier I Bonds and A1+ for Certificates of Deposit and MAAA(Stable) for Fixed Deposit

Wanbury | The company board approved issue and allotment of equity shares through preferential issue

Inox Leisure | The Company has commenced the commercial operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre at Kolkata with effect from February 20, 2021

Torrent Power | The company has emerged as the highest bidder for 51 percent privatization of Power Distribution Company in the UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Jet Airways | The airline may be able to fly again by July or August of this year, the potential new owner Murari Lal Jalan, the lead member of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, told CNBC-TV18.

Karnataka Bank | The bank reported to the RBI a fraud of about Rs 34.16 crore in credit facilities extended to IL&FS Transportation Networks, which is a dud account now.