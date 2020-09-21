Stocks in the news | JSW Steel, Essel Propack, RITES, ITC, Dish TV India, Dixon Technologies, Blue Star

Essel Propack | Epsilon Bidco Pte Ltd sold 1.8 crore equity shares in company at Rs 256.44 per share and 5,45,80,090 shares at Rs 256.49 per share on the BSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd acquired 20,39,100 shares, Axis MF 1,27,44,853 shares, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund 58,52,517 shares, TNTBC as the Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund 28,91,964 shares, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund 29,96,395 shares, FTIF - Templeton Asian Smaller Companies Fund 20,79,350 shares, Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global 37,50,000 shares, DSP Mutual Fund 41,03,397 shares, Emerging Markets Equity Fund 39,51,968 shares and Neuberger Berman Equity Funds A/C Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets EQ Fund 27,16,697 shares at Rs 256.3 per share. (Image: esselpropack.com)