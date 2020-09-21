Stocks in the news | JSW Steel, Essel Propack, RITES, ITC, Dish TV India, Dixon Technologies, Blue Star

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Computer Age Management Services, Rushil Decor, Adani Green Energy, Amber Enterprises, Indraprastha Gas, Infibeam Avenues are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. JSW Steel | Urmila Bhuwalka released 40,000 pledged shares. (Image: jsw.in) Seamac | Promoter entities HAL Offshore Ltd & PACs acquired 60,000 shares in company, increasing stake to 69.80 percent. RITES | Company announced buyback of shares up to Rs 257 crore at a price of Rs 265 per share and has fixed September 30 as record date for the purpose of buyback. (Image: rites.com) Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | Its 318-crore IPO will open on September 21 and close on September 23. Price band is fixed at Rs 338-340 per share. (Image: cscpl.com) Computer Age Management Services | Its 2,244-crore IPO will open on September 21 and close on September 23. Price band is fixed at Rs 1,229-1,230 per share. (Image: Justdial) Rushil Decor | Company will open its rights issue of Rs 24.89 crore on September 21. (Image: rushil.com) Adani Green Energy | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 1,30,84,019 equity shares in company at Rs 666.96 per share on the NSE. (Image: adanigreenenergy.com) Amber Enterprises | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F bought 2,46,949 equity shares in company at Rs 2,042.81 per share on the NSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd sold 1,83,459 shares at Rs 2,034.02 per share. (Image: ambergroupindia.com) APL Apollo Tubes | Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd sold 1,59,642 shares in company at Rs 2,704.67 per share on the NSE. (Image: aplapollo.com) Atul | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 2,87,366 shares in company at Rs 6,664.02 per share on the NSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd offloaded 1,80,829 shares at Rs 6,601.04 per share. (IMage: atul.co.in) Blue Star | Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd sold 5,17,661 shares in company at Rs 632.77 per share on the NSE. (Image: Wikimedia) Deepak Nitrite | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 10,81,688 shares in company at Rs 861.54 per share on the NSE. Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd offloaded 8,24,457 shares at Rs 853.75 per share. (Image: godeepak.com) Dish TV India | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F sold 1,16,67,063 shares in company at Rs 14.68 per share on the NSE. (Image: Moneycontrol) Dixon Technologies | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F bought 90,797 equity shares in company at Rs 9,421.52 per share on the NSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd sold 77,005 shares at Rs 9,408.56 per share. (Image: dixoninfo.com) Gati | EQ India Fund acquired 8,88,888 shares in company at Rs 49.45 per share on the NSE. (Image: gati.com) Granules India | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F bought 26,09,758 shares in company at Rs 370.42 per share on the NSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd sold 15,07,444 shares at Rs 365.06 per share. (Image: granulesindia.com) Indraprastha Gas | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 50,48,448 shares in company at Rs 420.03 per share on the NSE. Infibeam Avenues | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F bought 37,16,086 shares in company at Rs 77.09 per share on the NSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd offloaded 36,52,143 shares at Rs 77.06 per share. (Image: ia.ooo) JB Chemicals & Pharmceuticals | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 7,06,756 shares in company at Rs 1,121.89 per share on the NSE. Manappuram Finance | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F bought 57,36,216 shares in company at Rs 161.52 per share on the NSE. Navin Fluorine International | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F bought 3,43,451 shares in company at Rs 2,048.79 per share on the NSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd sold 3,82,711 shares at Rs 2,047.75 per share. (Image: nfil.in) Suven Life Sciences | Katkar Sanjay acquired 6,88,893 equity shares in company at Rs 56.27 per share on the NSE. (Image: Twitter) Tata Elxsi | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F purchased 3,46,065 shares in company at Rs 1,277.32 per share on the NSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd sold 3,57,262 shares at Rs 1,273.07 per share. (Image: tataelxsi.com) Trent | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F bought 24,13,964 shares in company at Rs 683.04 per share. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd offloaded 23,28,680 shares at Rs 682.76 per share. United Polyfab Gujarat | Promoter entities Harsh Vinodbhai Mittal, Poonam Harsh Mittal, Yash Vinod Mittal and Sweta Yash Mittal acquired 1,02,000 equity shares each in company at Rs 13.45 per share on the NSE. However, Amaysha Textiles Private Limited sold 2,13,000 shares and Dhanshree Barter Pvt Ltd sold 2,01,000 shares at same price. (Image: upgl.in) VA Tech Wabag | Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F sold 3,57,454 shares in company at Rs 212.39 per share on the NSE. Essel Propack | Epsilon Bidco Pte Ltd sold 1.8 crore equity shares in company at Rs 256.44 per share and 5,45,80,090 shares at Rs 256.49 per share on the BSE. However, Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) Pte Ltd acquired 20,39,100 shares, Axis MF 1,27,44,853 shares, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund 58,52,517 shares, TNTBC as the Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund 28,91,964 shares, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund 29,96,395 shares, FTIF - Templeton Asian Smaller Companies Fund 20,79,350 shares, Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global 37,50,000 shares, DSP Mutual Fund 41,03,397 shares, Emerging Markets Equity Fund 39,51,968 shares and Neuberger Berman Equity Funds A/C Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets EQ Fund 27,16,697 shares at Rs 256.3 per share. (Image: esselpropack.com) KPIT Technologies | Anupama Kishor Patil bought 14 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 100.01 per share on the BSE. (Image: kpit.com) Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals | Promoter entity Zuari Global created a pledge on 2.5 lakh shares. (Image: chambalfertilisers.com) Allcargo Logistics | Sheetal Gulati has resigned as Group Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: Twitter @allcargoofficial) ITC | Company acquired, in the second tranche, 1,964 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Delectable Technologies, taking shareholding to 20.06 percent of its share capital. (Image: PTI) HCL Tech | Company to acquire Australian IT solutions company DWS Ltd. Acquisition of DWS is expected to close in December 2020. Ajanta Pharma | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for arthritis drug Tofacitinib. IRCTC: Ministry of Railways has decided to start twenty pairs of clone special trains services from September 21, 2020 on specific routes. Future Enterprises: Infomerics Valuation and Ratings downgraded commercial paper ratings. Acuite Ratings also downgraded the CP ratings. First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:56 am