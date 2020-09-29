Stocks in the news | JSW Steel, Ajanta Pharma, Hexaware Tech, Shalby, Infosys, HFCL

Take Solutions | Subhasri Sriram bought 15 lakh shares in company at Rs 47.2 per share, Intelent Data Sciences 25 lakh shares at Rs 45 per share, RKP Investments & Consultancy 27,47,194 shares at Rs 45 per share and C Mahesh 10 lakh shares at Rs 46.35 per share on the NSE. However, Envestor Ventures sold 25 lakh shares in company at Rs 46.86 per share and 52,47,194 shares at Rs 45 per share on the NSE. (Image: takesolutions.com)