Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Titan | Subsidiary CataLane incorporated 'StudioC Inc' as a wholly-owned subsidiary. CaratLane acquired 100 percent stake in StudioC Inc worth $150,000.

Future Retail | The company received communication from advocates of Amazon on February 13 informing that Amazon filed special leave petition before the Supreme Court by Amazon on February 13.

Safari Industries India | Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund acquired 1.9 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 540 per share and Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company 6.1 lakh shares at same price on the NSE. Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 1.41 lakh shares in the company at same price on the BSE. However, Tano India Private Equity Fund II sold 8 lakh shares in the company on the NSE and 3 lakh shares on the BSE, at same price.

JSW Holdings | Aquarius India Opportunities Fund bought 1,11,526 shares in the company at Rs 4,247.14 per share on the BSE.

DFM Foods | CRISIL assigned long-term rating to the company as A-/Stable and short-term rating as A2+.

Gujarat State Petronet | Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) increased stake in the company to 5.03 percent from 4.9998 percent via open market transaction.

Poly Medicure | The company opened its QIP for subscription on February 15 and fixed the floor price at Rs 550.79 per share.

Siti Networks | Subsidiary Variety Entertainment sold the balance 1,600 equity shares in Voice Snap Services, to Rajalakshmi Communications and Services for Rs 2.4 crore.

Geojit Financial Services | The company tied up with Lotusdew to launch small, midcap stock basket using AI as part of its Smartfolios platform.

CDG Petchem | The company appointed Vijay Jain as Chief Financial officer.

Tech Mahindra | The company to support end-to-end IT transformation for Germany-based telecommunications provider Telefonica Germany / O2.

SIS | The company approved the proposal of buyback of up to Rs 99.99 crore worth of equity shares, at a price of Rs 550 per share.

NCC | Promoter AAV Ranga Raju released pledge on 15 lakh equity shares of the company.

AstraZeneca Pharma | World Health Organization (WHO) listed two versions of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through Covax

PSU Banks in focus | India's government has shortlisted Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India for privatisation, under a new push to sell state assets and shore up government revenues, three government sources said.

Wipro, Tech Mahindra | The companies have signed agreements with Germany-based telecommunications provider Telefonica Germany/O2 to support its end-to-end IT transformation.