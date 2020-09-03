Stocks in the news | JSW Energy, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Rossari Biotech, Steel Exchange India, Coal India, Infibeam Avenues

Sterlite Technologies, Bhageria Industries, Dish TV India, Engineers India, Edelweiss Financial, Shilpa Medicare, Ipca Laboratories, JK Paper, Future Retail, Kirloskar Oil Engines, 3i Infotech are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Wockhardt | The company appointed Akhilesh Gupta as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) on the board.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Q1 | Profit at Rs 1.01 crore versus Rs 6.35 crore, revenue at Rs 63.8 crore versus Rs 92.1 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Chemcrux Enterprises | The company shutdown its production activities at Ankleshwar Plant, as a self-compliance to the Closure Order of Gujarat Pollution Control Board. (Image: chemcrux.com)
Pacific Industries | The company decided to close the unit at Kempalinganhalli, Bangalore. (Image: pacificindustriesltd.com)
Bhageria Industries | CARE reaffirmed its long term/short term rating on the company's bank facilities at A |Stable/A1. (Image: bhageriagroup.com)
Bannari Amman Sugars Q1 | Profit at Rs 12.8 crore versus Rs 5.55 crore, revenue at Rs 325.8 crore versus Rs 260.8 crore YoY.
Infibeam Avenues Q1 | Profit at Rs 11.9 crore versus Rs 28 crore, revenue at Rs 102.66 crore versus Rs 185.5 crore YoY. (Image: ia.ooo)
Dish TV India Q1 | Profit at Rs 75.94 crore versus loss Rs 31.98 crore, revenue at Rs 835.58 crore versus Rs 926.30 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Steel Exchange India Q1 | Profit at Rs 0.8 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore, revenue at Rs 91.7 crore versus Rs 224.2 crore YoY. (Image: seil.co.in)
Aviation stocks | InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet will be in focus after the government allowed airlines to operate with 60 percent capacity in the domestic segment.
Coal India Q1 | Profit at Rs 2,077.5 crore versus Rs 4,630 crore, revenue at Rs 18,486.8 crore versus Rs 24,939 crore YoY. (Image: coalindia.in)
Engineers India | The company received an order worth Rs 450 crore from GAIL. (Image: engineersindia.com)
Edelweiss Financial | Ontario Teachers' partnered with Edelweiss Alternative Asset to invest $350 million in Indian private credit. (Image: Reuters)
Rossari Biotech | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 3 lakh shares of the company at Rs 773.82 per share. (Image: Twitter)
Worth Peripherals | Consortium Securities bought 1,12,109 shares of the company at Rs 47.36 per share. (Image: worthindia.com)
Shilpa Medicare | Promoter Omprakash Inani released 5.5 lakh pledged shares. (Image: vbshilpa.com)
Ipca Laboratories | CRISIL re-affirmed rating for company's Rs 50 crore commercial paper programme. (Image: ipca.com)
JK Paper | India Ratings upgraded company's Long Term Issuer rating to 'AA-' from 'A+. The outlook is stable. (Image: jkpaper.com)
Future Retail | Promoter Future Corporate Resources invoked pledge on 4.5 lakh shares. (Image: futureretail.in)
Urja Global | Dil Preet Singh (CFO), Arun Bhardwaj (CEO) and Arvind Bhargava (COO) of the company resigned. (Image: Facebook @UrjaGlobal)
Greenlam Industries | CARE reaffirmed credit ratings for bank facilities of the company. (Image: greenlamindustries.com)
Zuari Global | Company to consider the proposal for issue of INR denominated, secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on September 7.
Kirloskar Oil Engines | SBI Funds Management increased stake in company to 5.01 percent from 4.84 percent earlier.
3i Infotech | The company appointed Pravir Kumar Vohra as an additional (non-executive) director on the board of directors. (Image: 3i-infotech.com)
JSW Energy | Promoter Glebe Trading released 84 lakh pledged shares and Danta Enterprises 1.04 crore pledged shares. (Image: jsw.in)
Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Republic Of Senegal.
IndusInd Bank | Bank on Wednesday said it has allotted shares worth Rs 2,500 crore to a clutch of institutional investors. The bank said 4.76 crore shares have been issued at a price of Rs 524 per piece. The investors include Route One Offshore Master Fund, Route One Fund I, L.P. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and AIA Company Ltd.
Dr Reddy's Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for anti-bacterial drug, Daptomycin (350 mg).
Embassy Office Parks: To be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index with effect from September 21.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:20 am