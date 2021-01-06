Stocks in the news | ACC, Bajaj Finance, BEML, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, CONCOR

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

JMT Auto | LTS Investment Fund sold 25.20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 3.4 per share on the NSE.

Vikas EcoTech | LTS Investment Fund sold 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 3.8 per share on the NSE.

General Insurance Corporation of India | Jayashree Ranade is appointed as Chief Investment Officer and Jayashri Balkrishna as Chief Risk Officer of the company.

International Combustion | The company has written down in its books, the entire investment of Rs 50 lakh made in the JV company Mozer Process Technology and also taken necessary measures for the complete closing down of the operations of the JV company.

Hero MotoCorp | Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 9.166 percent from 7.145 percent earlier.

Container Corporation of India | The company is exploring the possibility of merger of its subsidiary company/ies - CONCOR AIR, SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company, and Punjab Logistics Infrastructure with itself.

JSW Energy | CARE reaffirmed its ratings on subsidiaries of the company - JSW Power Trading Company at 'A2+', and Jaigad PowerTransco at 'A+/Stable & 'A1+'

Tips Industries | Board in-principally agreed to explore demerger of film business of Tips Industries into separate entity.

BEML | The company bagged orders for supply of high mobility vehicles from Ministry of Defence, at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore.

UTI AMC | Mirae Asset Mutual Fund raised stake in the company to 5.003 percent from 4.984 percent earlier.

ACC | The company announced the commissioning of new cement production facility at the company's existing Sindri Grinding Unit in Jharkhand.

Dai-Ichi Karkaria | The company received a closure direction from GPCB for PPD Plant at the Dahej factory following the fire incident, but the EO Plant continues to be functional.

Asahi India Glass | Promoter Sanjay Labroo released a pledge on 6 lakh equity shares.

Ircon International | Subsidiary Ircon Davanagere Haveri Highway has refunded the loan of Rs 326.72 crore to Ircon International.

Sacheta Metals | The company has secured sales order of approximately Rs 1.5 crore for supply of aluminium utensils from Republic of Mozambique.

Lloyds Metals and Energy | Maharashtra government has conferred the 'Mega Project' status to the proposed expansion project of the company with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore at Ghugus, Chandrapur.

Bajaj Finance | RBI imposed Rs 2.5 crore penalty on the company for breach of risk management and outsourcing norms.

HDFC Bank | In Q3 company's deposits stood at Rs 12,710 billon, up 19.1 percent, YoY and 3.4 percent, QoQ