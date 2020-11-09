Stocks in the news: ITC, Biocon, SAIL, United Breweries, BHEL, Maruti, Cipla, BEL, Ashok Leyland

SAIL, Allcargo Logistics, BHEL, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Union Bank of India, Bharat Electronics and Ashok Leyland are some of the stocks which are in news today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | IndiaMART InterMESH, Oil India, ADF Foods, Bayer Cropscience, Delta Corp, Dredging Corporation of India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Honeywell Automation, JK Cement, NOCIL, Parag Milk Foods, PC Jeweller, PSP Projects, PTC India, Shankara Building Products, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Triveni Engineering, Venky's India, VIP Industries, Zuari Agro Chemicals etc. Ashok Leyland | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 146.7 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 38.9 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,836.6 crore from Rs 3,929.5 crore YoY. United Breweries | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 3.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 115 crore, revenue declined to Rs 2,239 crore from Rs 3,588.7 crore YoY. Bharat Electronics | Company reported higher profit at Rs 397 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 339 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 3,188.7 crore from Rs 2,742.7 crore YoY. Union Bank of India | Bank has reported net profit at Rs 516.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 332.74 crore, net interest income fell to Rs 6,293 crore from Rs 6,403.2 crore QoQ. Cipla | Company has reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 661.8 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 480 crore, revenue increased to Rs 5,038.3 crore from Rs 4,395.8 crore YoY. Force Motors | Company has reported higher consolidated net profit at Rs 14 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 4.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 694.6 crore from Rs 755.1 crore YoY. Maruti Suzuki | Company reported higher total passenger vehicle production at 1.76 lakh in October 2020 against 1.17 lakh in October 2019. Vedanta | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 824 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 2,158 crore, revenue fell to Rs 21,107 crore from Rs 21,958 crore YoY. Tata Consumer Products | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 257 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 193.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 2,781.3 crore from Rs 2,347.1 crore YoY. BHEL | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 552 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 121.7 crore, revenue fell to Rs 3,696 crore from Rs 6,226.9 crore YoY. Westlife Development | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 32.5 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 4.7 crore, revenue declined to Rs 209.5 crore from Rs 396.5 crore YoY. Allcargo Logistics | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 57 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 64 crore, revenue increased to Rs 2,336.6 crore from Rs 1,873.2 crore YoY. Adani Gas | Company and Italy-based Snam entered into strategic collaboration to explore clean energy solutions. Vikas Multicorp: LTS Investment Fund acquired 35 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 8 per share on the NSE. ITC | Company reported lower profit at Rs 3,232.4 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 4,023.1 crore, revenue rose to Rs 11,976.8 crore from Rs 11,871.5 crore YoY. SAIL | Company posted profit at Rs 436.5 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 286 crore, revenue increased to Rs 16,925.5 crore from Rs 14,129 crore YoY. Ipca Labs | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 267.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 193 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,361.1 crore from Rs 1,283.9 crore YoY. Aurobindo Pharma | Company completed acquisition of MViyeS Pharma Ventures. Divis Labs | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 519.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 357 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,749.3 crore from Rs 1,445.6 crore YoY. Biocon | Company's subsidiary Biocon Biologics approved $150 million fund injection from Goldman Sachs. Meghmani Organics | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 81.1 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 84 crore, revenue increased to Rs 625.6 crore from Rs 532.4 crore YoY. Amber Enterprises | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1.7 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 12 crore, revenue declined to Rs 407.9 crore from Rs 623.2 crore YoY. First Published on Nov 9, 2020 08:22 am