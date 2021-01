Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

IRCTC Q3 | Revenue came in at Rs 245.23 crore against Rs 734.98 crore in the year-ago. Income stood at Rs 77.53 crore against Rs 205.55 crore.

Pidilite Industries Q3 | Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,299.02 crore against Rs 1,926.59 crore in the year-ago. Profit came in at Rs 441.83 crore against Rs 341.78 crore.

United Breweries Q3 | Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 3,065.89 crore against Rs 3,254.07 crore in the yar-ago. Profit was at Rs 126.78 crore against Rs 106.68 crore.

eClerx Services Q3 | Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 394.33 crore against Rs 375.45 crore in the yea-ago. Profit was at Rs 71.22 crore against Rs 70.1 crore.

Coforge Q3 | Revenue was at Rs 1,190.6 crore against Rs 1,073.4 crore in Q3 FY20. Profit was at Rs 123.5 crore against Rs 128.5 crore.

Tata Chemicals Q3 | The company reported income from operations on consolidated basis at Rs 2,606 crore down 0.7 percent YoY. PAT stood at Rs 161 crore, down Rs 6 crore from same period last year.

Gravita India | The company declared interim dividend of Rs 1.10 per equity share.

Magnum Ventures | Sushil Kumar Verma resigned as internal auditor of the company w.e.f. January 27, 2021.

Vimta Labs | Amit Pathak resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. January 28, 2021.

TVS Motor Q3 | Consolidated revenue was at Rs 6,094.91 crore against Rs 4,765.99 crore in Q3 FY20. Net profit was at Rs 283.65 crore against Rs 150.61 crore.

GHCL Q3 | Total income came in at Rs 820.77 crore against Rs 849.08 crore in Q3 FY20. Profit was at Rs 117.57 crore against Rs 96.91 crore.

Karda Constructions | Lotus Global Investment Fund bought 3,25,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 111 in a bulk deal on NSE.

PVR | BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 3,05,739 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,489.62 in a bulk deal on NSE. Later, BNP Paribas sold 3,906 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,513.88 per share. Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund sold 3,07,037 shares of PVR at an average price of Rs 1,490.45 on NSE.