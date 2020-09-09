Stocks in the news | IRCTC, IDBI Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Happiest Minds, Usha Martin, Emami

DIGIAM, Future Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Power Grid Corporation, Future Supply Chain Solutions and TeamLease Services are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is the list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) IRCTC | The government plans to sell about 15-20 percent stake in IRCTC via offer for sale (OFS), according to media reports. IDBI Bank | The lender has sold its remaining 0.21 percent stake or 10,25,683 shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). DIGIAM | CARE Ratings has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the company for bank facilities. (Image: digiam.in) Future Consumer | The company reported a loss of Rs 68.37 crore in Q1FY21 against a loss of Rs 175.47 crore QoQ. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 380.5 crore against Rs 947 crore QoQ. Enam Finance sold 1 crore equity shares in company at Rs 10.13 per share on the NSE. Invoked pledge on 50.1 lakh shares held by promoter group entity Future Capital Investment. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer) ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | New business premium grew to Rs 892 crore in August 2020 against Rs 849 crore in July. (Image: PTI) Power Grid Corporation | Cabinet has approved asset monetisation of company's subsidiaries via InvITs. (Image: powergridindia.com) Future Supply Chain Solutions | Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund offloaded 4,21,609 equity shares in company at Rs 129.33 per share and Dhunseri Ventures sold 2,27,744 shares at Rs 129.2 per share on the NSE. Tejas Tradefin LLP net bought over 3 lakh shares in company at Rs 129.2 per share. (Image: futuresupplychains.com) Strides Pharma Science | Societe Generale acquired 6,26,279 shares in company at Rs 612 per share. However, Brookdale Mauritius International sold 6,26,279 shares in company at Rs 612 per share. (Image: strides.com) Tejas Networks | Mayfield XII Mauritius FDI sold 44,42,733 shares in company at Rs 66.46 per share. (Image: tejasnetworks.com) Texmaco Rail | Board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore via preferential issue. Company reported loss at Rs 27.6 crore against profit at Rs 8.93 crore, revenue fell to Rs 218.4 crore versus Rs 392 crore YoY. (Image: texmaco.in) Bharat Dynamics | Offer for sale will remain opened on September 9. DIPAM secretary said OFS subscribed 1.40 times by non-retail investors and the government has decided to exercise the green shoe option, reports CNBC-TV18. (Image: Justdial) Route Mobile | The Rs 600-crore IPO will open for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 11, with a price band of Rs 345-350 per share. Happiest Minds Technologies | The Rs 702-crore IPO will close on September 9. The issue was subscribed 8.4 times till September 8. (Image: Justdial) Hexaware Technologies | The delisting offer will open on September 9. (Image: hexaware.com) TeamLease Services | Company acquired additional 36.17 percent stake in School Guru Eduserve Private Limited, taking total stake to 76.37 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol) Orient Bell | Promoter entity Freesia Investment and Trading Company raised stake to 4.05 percent from 4.02 percent earlier. (Image: orientbell.com) Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Company reported loss at Rs 21.43 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 34.31 crore, revenue fell to Rs 474.41 crore versus Rs 521.90 crore YoY. (Image: carbogen-amcis.com) Future Enterprises | CARE revised long term credit rating as C with rating put under credit watch. (Image: felindia.in) CL Educate | Promoter Satya Narayanan R acquired 10,000 shares in company and Gautam Puri HUF 4,901 shares. (Image: Pixabay) Panacea Biotec | Promoter entity Mrs Meena Jain & Rajesh Jain HUF released 37.50 lakh pledged shares (6.12 percent stake). (Image: panaceabiotec.com) Usha Martin | Promoter entity Peterhouse Investments Ltd & PACs reduced stake in company to 6.37 percent from 6.86 percent earlier. (Image: ushamartin.com) Emami | Promoter entities Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd & Diwakar Viniyog Pvt Ltd released 46.80 lakh pledged shares. (Image: emamiltd.com) Spencer's Retail | Company reported loss at Rs 54.63 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 2.46 crore, revenue fell to Rs 547 crore against Rs 600.76 crore YoY. (Image: spencersretail.com) Wipro | Company plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub at Dusseldorf in Germany that will serve as the IT services major's flagship centre in Europe. The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enabling organisations to cross skill and upskill besides supporting talent development in local communities, a statement said. AstraZeneca Pharma | Late-stage studies of a highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, have been put on temporary hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom. The company is now investigating if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot. Indian Hume Pipe | Company has received order worth Rs 134.82 crore from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha, for the work of Execution of Rural Piped Water Supply Projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including 5 years operation and maintenance on EPC Contract. Power Grid | The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on September 8 approved asset monetisation of subsidiaries of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) through infrastructure investment trust which would help the firm garner Rs 7,000 crore in the first lot. HCL Tech | Company has opened a global development centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and expects to hire over 3,000 people in the next few years for the facility. HCL’s office in Colombo will have world-class infrastructure, multi-layered data and physical security protocols, and high-end systems to support its global customer base. First Published on Sep 9, 2020 07:58 am