Stocks in the news | Infosys, Wipro, SBI, Cipla, RBL Bank, HUDCO, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Star, PI Industries

Tata Coffee, Schaeffler India, RBL Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, GSK Pharma, Can Fin Homes, PNB Housing Finance, Balaji Amines, ICICI Securities, Hatsun Agro Products are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Results today | Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Havells India, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Chemicals, TVS Motor Company, AAVAS Financiers, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Pipes, Arvind, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Healthcare, Blue Dart Express, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Coromandel Engineering, Gateway Distriparks, Great Eastern Shipping, Himadri Speciality Chemical, JK Paper, Laurus Labs, Mastek, Mahindra Holidays, MRPL, PTC India Financial Services, Security and Intelligence Services, Shriram Transport Finance, Strides Pharma Science, Surya Roshni, Vaibhav Global, Welspun Corp, Welspun India and Zensar Technologies.
Tata Coffee | Company reported higher profit at Rs 42 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 40.1 crore, revenue rose to Rs 543.4 crore from Rs 481.2 crore YoY.
Schaeffler India | Company reported higher profit at Rs 113.5 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 94.4 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,121 crore from Rs 1,035.2 crore YoY. (Image: schaeffler.co.in)
RBL Bank | Company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 144.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 54.3 crore, net interest income rose to Rs 932.1 crore from Rs 868.7 crore YoY. The private sector lender said that the Reserve Bank of India has granted its approval to Maple Group to acquire up to a 9.99 percent stake in the bank.
HUDCO | Company sanctioned loans of Rs 2,628 crore and disbursed loans of Rs 3,412 crore during September 2020. (Image: hudco.org)
Ajanta Pharma | Company will consider share buyback proposal on November 3. (Image: Twitter)
Cipla | Cipla launched ELIFast (IgG ELISA test) for COVID-19 antibody detection. (Image: PTI)
SBI | Bank signed a loan agreement of $1 billion with Japan Bank and other lenders for international cooperation. (Image: PTI)
Larsen & Toubro | Company reported higher profit at Rs 5,520.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 2,527.3 crore, revenue fell to Rs 31,034.7 crore from Rs 35,328.5 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
Axis Bank | Bank posted profit at Rs 1,682.7 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 112.1 crore, net interest income rose to Rs 7,326.1 crore from Rs 6,101.8 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
GSK Pharma | Company reported lower profit at Rs 76.5 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 502.7 crore, revenue fell to Rs 879 crore from Rs 882 crore YoY.
Can Fin Homes | Company reported profit at Rs 128.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 97.62 crore, revenue increased to Rs 525.8 crore from Rs 500.67 crore YoY. (Image: canfinhomes.com)
PNB Housing Finance | Company reported lower profit at Rs 313.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 366.81 crore, revenue declined to Rs 2,015.5 crore from Rs 2,229.7 crore YoY. (Image: pnbhousing.com)
Balaji Amines | Company reported profit at Rs 44.2 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 28.74 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 282.4 crore from Rs 227 crore YoY. (Image: balajiamines.com)
ICICI Securities | Company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 278 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 135 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 680.6 crore from Rs 417 crore YoY.
Hatsun Agro Products | Promoter entity C Sathyan released pledge on 5.14 lakh equity shares.
Aptech | Company reported profit at Rs 1.84 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 10.97 crore, revenue fell to Rs 34.2 crore from Rs 71.51 crore YoY.
Uttam Sugar Mills | Company reported loss at Rs 8.46 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 11.76 crore, revenue rose to Rs 422.51 crore from Rs 300.68 crore YoY.
Infosys | Company completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi, an Adobe Platinum partner in the US. (Image: Reuters)
PI Industries | Company reported higher profit at Rs 217.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 123.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,157.7 crore from Rs 907.4 crore YoY.
Blue Star | Company reported lower profit at Rs 15.32 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 37.94 crore, revenue fell to Rs 902 crore from Rs 1,249.47 crore YoY.
Wipro | Company to acquire Encore Theme Technologies, a specialist Finastra software partner in financial services.
Navin Fluorine International | Company reported higher profit at Rs 67.8 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 47.3 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 318.9 crore from Rs 273 crore YoY. (Image: nfil.in)
Piramal Enterprises | Company reported profit at Rs 628 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 551.4 crore, revenue rose to Rs 3,301.8 crore from Rs 3,270.5 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Aarti Drugs | CRISIL has upgraded the long-term credit rating from 'A+/Stable' to 'A+/Positive'.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired further 10 lakh shares in company. (Image: hfcl.com)
Bharat Electronics | Company paid Rs 174.44 crore final dividend to Government of India.
AU Small Finance Bank | Company reported profit at Rs 322 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 172 crore, total income rose to Rs 1,498 crore from Rs 1,184 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
HSIL | Company reported profit at Rs 36.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 15 crore, revenue fell to Rs 426.35 crore from Rs 470 crore YoY. (Image: hsilgroup.com)
Vikas Multicorp | LTS Investment Fund acquired 34 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 7.65 per share. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
Pidilite Industries: Board approved acquisition of Huntsman Advanced for approximately Rs 2,100 crore.
Thyrocare Technologies Q2: Consolidated net profit grew 22.9% at Rs 43 crore against Rs 35 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 31.8 percent at Rs 153.2 crore against Rs 116.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA gained18.7 percent at Rs 61.9 crore against Rs 52.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 40.4 percent against 44.9 percent (YoY).
Hero MotoCorp Q2: Profit grew 9 percent at Rs 953.4 crore against Rs 874.8 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 23.7 percent at Rs 9,367.3 crore against Rs 7,570.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 16.8 percent at Rs 1,286.4 crore against Rs 1,101.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 13.7 percent against 14.5 percent (YoY).
VA Tech Wabag | Company files writ petition against Delhi Jal Board with Delhi High Court for non-payment of dues.
UltraTech Cement | KM Birla buys 1.1 lakh shares via open market on October 26.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 07:36 am