Stocks in the news | Infosys, Wipro, SAIL, IndusInd Bank, NHPC, 5paisa Capital

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Infosys | The company reported a 7.3 percent rise in profit at Rs 5,197 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 4,845 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose 5.5 percent to Rs 25,927 crore from Rs 24,570 crore QoQ. The company raised FY21 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5 percent from 2-3 percent earlier and margin guidance to 24-24.5 percent from 23-24 percent earlier.

Wipro | IT services dollar revenue rose 3.9 percent to $2,071 million in Q3FY21 from $1,992.4 million Q2FY21, the growth is the highest in 36 quarters. The company sees Q4 dollar revenue growth at 1.5-3.5 percent over Q3.

Adani Green Energy | ACME Trade and Investment acquired 2,00,96,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 915.71 per share, whereas Adani Trading Services LLP sold the same number of shares at the same price on the BSE.

IIFL Wealth Management | EMSAF Mauritius bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,050 per share, whereas Amansa Holdings sold 9,97,094 equity shares at same price on the BSE.

Religare Enterprises | Investment Opportunities V Pte Limited bought 1,76,38,579 equity shares in the company at Rs 66 per share. However, Resilient India Growth sold the same number of shares at the same price on the BSE.

SAIL | The government will sell up to 10 percent stake in the company via offer for sale on January 14-15 and the offer price has been fixed at Rs 64 per share.

IndusInd Bank | SEBI has granted the bank's promoters extension until February 18 on warrant subscription. Source | CNBC-TV18.

Indian Bank | The bank raised Rs 2,000 crore via bonds at 6.18 percent Coupon rate.

Power Grid Corporation | The company signed the 'Termination Agreement' amongst Reliance Infrastructure and Parbati Koldam Transmission Company, terminating the shareholders' agreement which was executed between them to form a joint venture company named PKTCL.

NHPC | The company signed Definitive Agreement for implementation of the approved resolution plan submitted by the company for takeover of Jalpower Corporation (JPCL), who was implementing 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV HE Project in Sikkim. NHPC will make an upfront payment of Rs 165 Crore for the resolution plan of JPCL.

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics | Prahlad Bhanushali resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies | The company completed the acquisition of a controlling stake of 51 percent in SciTech Specialities.

Arvind SmartSpaces | Indian Ratings assigned its rating 'A-/Stable' to term loan of Rs 80 crore and affirmed rating 'A-/Stable' to company's proposed long term loan Rs 220 crore.

5paisa Capital | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3.18 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 2.84 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 49.56 crore from Rs 52.35 crore QoQ.