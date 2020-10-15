Stocks in the news | Infosys, HFCL, Tata Steel, Goa Carbon, Jubilant FoodWorks, United Spirits

Transport Corporation of India, Likhitha Infrastructure, Den Networks, Tata Elxsi, JTL Infra, Grauer & Weil India, Sunedison Infrastructure, Dalmia Bharat, Avanti Feeds, Subex, Polyplex Corporation, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Results today | Mindtree, South Indian Bank, Cyient, Trident, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Rane Brake Lining, Boston Leasing and Finance, Bonlon Industries, Chennai Ferrous Industries, Dolat Investments, Interactive Financial Services, Jupiter Infomedia, Moschip Technologies, RS Software, Systematix Securities and Vimta Labs.
Infosys | Company reported 14.4 percent QoQ growth in Q2FY21 profit at Rs 4,845 crore, 3.8 percent rise in revenue at Rs 24,570 crore. Company raised FY21 revenue and margin guidance. (Image: Reuters)
Transport Corporation of India | HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Small Cap Fund bought 9,80,000 equity shares in company at Rs 228 per share. However, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A/C Canara Robeco Emerging Equity sold 9,91,685 shares at same price on the NSE. (Image: tcil.com)
Likhitha Infrastructure | Company to list shares on bourses on October 15.
Den Networks | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 36.7 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 9.5 crore YoY, revenue increased to Rs 337.7 crore from Rs 332.4 crore YoY. (Image: dennetworks.com)
Tata Elxsi | Company reported higher profit at Rs 78.9 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 49.8 crore YoY, revenue rose to Rs 430.2 crore from Rs 385.8 crore YoY. (Image: tataelxsi.com)
JTL Infra | Company reported profit at Rs 2.87 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 2.19 crore, revenue increased to Rs 79.88 crore from Rs 45 crore YoY.
Jubilant FoodWorks | FPIs raised stake in company to 37.86 percent in September quarter, from 36.19 percent in June quarter. (Image: PTI)
Grauer & Weil India | CARE reaffirmed credit rating on company's long term bank facilities at AA- with stable outlook.
Goa Carbon | Company reported loss at Rs 5.03 crore in Q2FY21 against loss at Rs 13.7 crore, revenue fell to Rs 87.98 crore from Rs 101.48 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Sunedison Infrastructure | Promoter entity Avyan Pashupathy Capital Advisors proposed to sell 5,31,811 equity shares (representing 11.84 percent of equity capital) via offer for sale on October 15-16. The floor price of the sale is fixed at Rs 22 per share. (Image: Reuters)
Dalmia Bharat | Jayesh Nagindas Doshi resigned from the position of Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Avanti Feeds | Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) has withdrawn its Nominee Director Dr Rajat Bhargava, from the Board of company.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired further 20 lakh equity shares in company. (Image: hfcl.com)
Tata Steel Bsl | Company reported profit at Rs 341.7 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 244 crore YoY, revenue increased to Rs 5,519.4 crore from Rs 4,554.6 crore YoY.
Subex | BSE to remove Subex from Smallcap, MidSmallcap, Information Technology and AllCap indices from October 22.
Polyplex Corporation | The share buyback offer will close on October 15 as per schedule available on the BSE.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail receives subscription amount of Rs 5,550 crore from KKR. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
United Spirits | The company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire shareholding in Tern Distilleries for Rs 30 crore.
Punjab National Bank | India Ratings and Research has upgraded the bank’s long-term issuer ratings to ‘IND AAA’ from ‘IND AA+’ while resolving the rating watch evolving. The outlook is 'Stable'.
Thomas Cook (India) | CRISIL has downgraded its ratings on the long-term bank facilities of the company to CRISIL A+ from CRISIL AA-with outlook remaining negative.
NMDC | The government has approved demerger of the under-construction Nagarnar steel plant from NMDC and its strategic divestment by selling the entire government stake.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | The National Housing Bank has levied a penalty of Rs 3.5 lakh on the company for non-disclosure of related party transactions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 07:54 am