Stocks in the news | Infosys, BSE, Max India, REC, Shilpa Medicare, Aurobindo Pharma, Hexaware Technologies

SpiceJet | The airline posted a net loss of Rs 593 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, had a negative net worth of Rs 2,170 crore, as on June 30, 2020. The other income has come from what it expects as claims, from aircraft manufacturer Boeing for the grounding of the 737 Max planes. It expects further delay in the return of the aircraft and expects the grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft to get back to service in the first three months of 2021.