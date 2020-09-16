Stocks in the news | Infosys, BSE, Max India, REC, Shilpa Medicare, Aurobindo Pharma, Hexaware Technologies

SpiceJet, Patel Integrated Logistics, Uflex, Power Mech Projects, Radico Khaitan, Sterlite Technologies, ITD Cementation India, Apollo Hospitals, and IRB Infrastructure are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
SpiceJet | The airline posted a net loss of Rs 593 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, had a negative net worth of Rs 2,170 crore, as on June 30, 2020. The other income has come from what it expects as claims, from aircraft manufacturer Boeing for the grounding of the 737 Max planes. It expects further delay in the return of the aircraft and expects the grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft to get back to service in the first three months of 2021.
Patel Integrated Logistics | Company posted loss of Rs 0.97 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 5.48 crore, revenue fell to Rs 15.88 crore from Rs 100.4 crore YoY.
Alankit | Company reported profit at Rs 2.76 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 3.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 27.7 crore from Rs 33.1 crore YoY. Company appointed Gaurav Maheshwari, Chartered Accountant as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: alankit.com)
Uflex | Promoter entity Flex International released 2.7 lakh pledged shares. (Image: uflexltd.com)
Infosys | US-based Essential Utilities selected Infosys as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation. (Image: PTI)
REC | Company to infuse Rs 150 crore as equity in a Joint Venture along with Power Finance Corporation, Power Grid Corporation and NTPC, for the purpose of establishment/creation of Common Backend Infrastructure Facility (CBIF) for smart meters in the country. (Image: Reuters)
Power Mech Projects | Company reported loss of Rs 32.69 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 28 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 275 crore from Rs 491 crore YoY. (Image: powermechprojects.com)
Radico Khaitan | Promoter entity Sapphire Intrex released 15 lakh pledged shares. (Image: radicokhaitan.com)
Jain Irrigation Systems | Company reported loss at Rs 158.6 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 22.14 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,387.6 crore from Rs 1,891 crore YoY. (Image: jains.com)
Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance acquired 40,000 shares in company, taking total stake to 14.85 percent. (Image: ashapura.com)
Trident | Promoter entity Trident Capital Ltd & Others acquired 9.51 lakh equity shares in company. (Image: Pixabay)
Aurobindo Pharma | Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), set up by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India supported Aurobindo's COVID-19 vaccine development under the National Biopharma Mission.
Siti Networks | Company approved acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in E-Net Entertainment, through the wholly owned subsidiary namely Siti Broadband Services. (Image: sitinetworks.com)
BSE Limited | Nippon India Mutual Fund A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund acquired 5,46,650 equity shares in company at Rs 554 per share on the NSE. However, Deutsche Boerse Aktiengesellschaft sold another 7,86,933 shares in company at Rs 554.36 per share.
Hexaware Technologies | Societe Generale bought 15,25,000 shares in IT company at Rs 443.01 per share on the NSE. Company extended share delisting bid closing date to September 16. (Image: nexaware.com)
Max India | Rajasthan Global Securities bought 3,83,071 shares in company at Rs 66.41 per share on the NSE.
Shilpa Medicare | Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore sold 4,93,893 shares in company at Rs 560.21 per share on the NSE. (Image: vbshilpa.com)
Waterbase | KCT Management Services acquired 3,25,000 shares in company at Rs 105 per share on the BSE. (Image: waterbaseindia.com)
Sterlite Technologies | Company will build 5G-ready optic fibre network for Bharti Airtel in 10 circles.
Indo Tech Transformers | Company reported loss at Rs 5.07 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 0.86 crore, revenue fell to Rs 16.42 crore from Rs 40.55 crore YoY.
Rohit Ferro-Tech | Company reported loss at Rs 17.9 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 36.35 crore, revenue declined to Rs 48.6 crore from Rs 216.99 crore YoY.
ITD Cementation India | Company posted loss at Rs 16.95 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 16.92 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 399.4 crore from Rs 704.6 crore YoY. (Image: itdcem.co.in)
Prime Focus | Company reported profit at Rs 4.34 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 42.36 crore, revenue fell to Rs 604.5 crore versus Rs 664.5 crore YoY.
National Fertilizers | Company reported profit at Rs 108.3 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 64 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,831.85 crore from Rs 2,595.6 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Cochin Shipyard | Company paid the bid amount of Rs 65 crore as per the approved resolution plan for Tebma Shipyards and henceforth Tebma Shipyards will be a wholly owned subsidiary of company. (Image: cochinshipyard.com)
Som Distilleries & Breweries | ICRA revised the long-term rating of the company to BBB from BBB+ and Outlook is Negative. (Image: somindia.com)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Promoter entity PCR Investments released 10 lakh pledged shares. (Image: apollohospitals.com)
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | Company appointed Akshay Poddar, Non-Executive Director as a Chairman of the board of directors. (Image: mangalorechemicals.com)
CMI | Company posted loss at Rs 12.3 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 3.3 crore, revenue fell to Rs 21.7 crore from Rs 147.3 crore YoY.
IRB Infrastructure Developers | Subsidiary VM7 Expressway executed Concession Agreement with NHAI for the project of eight lane access controlled Expressway of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway (Gandeva to Ena Section) in Gujarat. (Image: irb.co.in)
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 07:36 am