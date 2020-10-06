Stocks in the news | Infibeam Avenues, Tata Motors, Britannia, Majesco, PVR, Deepak Fertilizers

Dhampur Sugar Mills, Escorts, Sanofi India, Sterlite Technologies, Sobha, Kemistar Corporation, Mafatlal Industries, Angel Broking, Orchid Pharma are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Infibeam Avenues | Company entered into a definitive agreement with Jio Platforms and its affiliates. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com (Image: ia.ooo) Dhampur Sugar Mills | CARE reaffirmed credit rating of the company for long term credit facilities from banks and fixed deposits as 'A'/Stable. (Image: dhampur.com) Escorts | Company completed the acquisition of 2 crore equity shares of KAI from KBT, constituting 40 percent of the share capital of KAI at Rs 45 per share for an aggregate value of Rs 90 crore. (Image: escortsgroup.com) Tata Motors | JLR retail sales rose 50 percent to 1,13,569 vehicles in Q2FY21, against 74,067 vehicles in Q1FY21, but down 11.9 percent YoY. (Image: Reuters) Majesco | Company to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares on October 8. Sanofi India | Company approved appointment of Vaibhav Karandikar as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Facebook) PVR | Company approved issue and offer for subscription, on a private placement basis, NCDs of Rs 50 crore. (Image: PTI) Sterlite Technologies | Company approved appointment of Mihir Modi as Chief Financial Officer. Sobha | In Q2FY21, company achieved a total sales volume of 8,91,700 square feet valued at Rs 690 crore, with a total average realization of Rs 7,737 per square feet. (Image: sobha.com) Kemistar Corporation | Subsidiary K P International has commenced its operation in new plant at Dahej, Ahmedabad. Mafatlal Industries | Promoter entity Sumil Holdings created a pledge on 3.03 lakh equity shares. Angel Broking | BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 5,24,649 equity shares in company at Rs 280.13 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial) Deepak Fertilizers | Robust Marketing Services acquired 1,29,474 rights entitlement shares of company at Rs 13.91 per share, whereas Aequitas Investment Consultancy - PMS sold 1,02,735 shares at Rs 13.99 per share on the NSE. (Image: dfpcl.com) Orchid Pharma | CARE assigned BB+ rating with stable outlook for company's long term bank facilities. (Image: Twitter) IndusInd Bank | The bank’s advances as on September 30, 2020, rose 2 percent to Rs 2 lakh crore from Rs 1.97 lakh crore while deposits increased 10 percent to Rs 2.28 lakh crore, YoY. CASA Ratio was at 41.4 percent versus 40.4 percent, YoY. Britannia Industries | Company's board has approved the issue of one debenture of face value of Rs 29 each to the members of the company for every one equity share by utilizing the General Reserve of the company and payment of a dividend of Rs 12.50. SBI | The Bank Board Bureau has recommended S Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari's names for the position of the bank’s Managing Director. HDFC Bank | Bank’s advances as on September 30, 2020, rose 16 percent to Rs 10.4 lakh crore while deposits increased 20 percent to Rs 12.3 lakh crore, YoY. CASA Ratio was at 42 percent versus 39.3 percent, YoY. CreditAccess Grameen | The company has launched QIP issue at Rs 707.69 per share. HDFC | Company’s individual loan approvals in Q1FY21 increased 9 percent YoY but disbursements were down 5 percent, YoY. First Published on Oct 6, 2020 07:45 am