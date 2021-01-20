Stocks in the news | ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Tata Comm, Federal Bank, ICRA, Bombay Dyeing, Network18 Media

Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

Tata Communications | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 309.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 384.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 4,222.8 crore from Rs 4,401.1 crore QoQ. Government looks to sell its entire 26.12 percent stake in Tata Communications via OFS to strategic partner. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala upped stake in the company by 1 percent.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing | Baymanco Investments acquired 54.70 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 78.40 per share on the BSE. However, Heera Holdings and Leasing sold 17.52 lakh shares, Sahara Investments 18.38 lakh shares and Nidhivan Investments & Trading Company 18.80 lakh shares at Rs 78.40 per share.

Vikavas Multicorp | Achintya Securities bought 55 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 5.19 per share and Aviator Global Investment Fund acquired 1,22,73,234 shares at Rs 5.18 per share on the NSE. Albula Investment Fund purchased 1 crore shares on the BSE and 1.25 crore shares on the BSE at Rs 4.75 per share.

Network18 Media & Investments | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 333.38 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 68.01 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,422.45 crore from Rs 1,060.89 crore QoQ.

Federal Bank | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced stake in the bank to 2.4 percent in December quarter from 2.71 percent in September quarter. Mutual funds raised shareholding to 29.90 percent from 25.02 percent, but FPIs reduced to 21.69 percent from 24.64 percent in same periods.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | The company reported profit at Rs 313.53 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 294.11 crore in Q3FY20, total income rose to Rs 3,058.91 crore from Rs 2,798.9 crore, premium income increased to Rs 2,611.41 crore from Rs 2,456.16 crore YoY.

Vedanta | MFs reduced stake in the company to 5.56 percent in December quarter from 8.64 percent in September quarter 2020, while FPIs also reduced shareholding to 16.06 percent from 17.50 percent in same periods but Investment Opportunities V Pte Ltd name appeared with 1.49 percent stake in December quarter but Societe Generale, which was having 2.33 percent stake in September quarter, did not appear in December quarter.

Viaan Industries | Promoters Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Ripu Sudan Kundra increased stake in the company from 50.72 percent to 51.02 percent via open market transactions.

Indian Hotels | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala upped stake in Indian Hotels by raising stake by 1 percent.

Skipper | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 11.45 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 4.63 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to RS 459.8 crore from Rs 299.8 crore YoY.

TV18 Broadcast | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 377.20 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 115.55 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,360.95 crore from Rs 1,012.8 crore QoQ.

Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company | The company received an orders of Rs 173.46 crore, Rs 216.53 crore and Rs 211.22 crore from South Eastern Coalfields.

India Cements | Radhakishan Damani increased stake in India Cements by 0.7 percent and in VST Industries by 0.11 percent from the September quarter.

Prince Pipes and Fittings | The company received Rs 26.10 crore from Prince Marketing (promoter group entity).

ICRA | Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd & Pari Washington Investment Fund increased stake in the company to 9.59 percent from 7.54 percent via open market transactions.

Medicamen Biotech | The company has planned a partial shutdown of its plant at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) for 4 to 6 weeks due to upgradation of plant. (Image: Facebook)

Shilpa Medicare | Sushil Bajaj resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Sobha | Sabha Highrise Ventures Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has acquired 100 percent equity shares of Annalakshmi Land Developers Private Limited.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar | IDBI Bank reduced its stake in the company to 3.22 percent from 5.62 percent earlier.

Sterlite Technologies | The company completed the acquisition (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) of 100 percent stake in Optotec S.p.A, a leading optical interconnect company.

H G Infra Engineering | H G Rewari Bypass Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received the letter from National Highways Authority of India regarding declaration of appointed date as January 15, 2021.

ICICI Bank | Mutual funds reduced stake in the bank to 26.35 percent in December quarter from 27.07 percent in September quarter and LIC also lowered stake to 8.4 percent from 8.87 percent, but FPIs increased shareholding to 47.43 percent from 45.66 percent in same periods.

Maruti Suzuki | The company plans launching an upgraded Swift in Q4FY21 and all-new Celerio in Q1FY22, sources said.

Sun Pharma | The company received US FDA approval for Epoprostenol Sodium injection used to treat symptoms of primary pulmonary hypertension.

