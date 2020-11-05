Stocks in the news | HPCL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, KEC International, Gati, Apollo Tyres, Lupin

Pidilite Industries, EIH, Godrej Agrovet, JK Lakshmi, Indian Hotels, Kalpataru Power Transmission, PVR, Inox Leisure in focus, SRF, United Spirits, Jubilant Life, BASF India, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Results today | ABB India, Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft, Dalmia Bharat, Dish TV India, eClerx Services, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, ICRA, Inox Leisure, Minda Corporation, Spencers Retail, Torrent Power, Trent, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra).
Pidilite Industries | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 356.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 325 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,880.3 crore from Rs 1,806.6 crore YoY.
EIH | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 116 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 29.1 crore, revenue fell to Rs 71.9 crore from Rs 335.7 crore YoY.
Godrej Agrovet | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 115.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 102.6 crore, revenue declined to Rs 1,723.9 crore from Rs 1,851.1 crore YoY.
JK Lakshmi | Company reported higher profit at Rs 80.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 45.9 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,045 crore from Rs 935 crore YoY.
Indian Hotels | Company posted consolidated loss at Rs 230 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 71.3 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 257 crore from Rs 1,007 crore YoY. (Image: ihcltata.com)
Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 144 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 132 crore, revenue fell to Rs 3,032 crore versus Rs 3,216 crore YoY.
PVR, Inox Leisure in focus | Maharashtra Government allowed cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes to open with 50 percent capacity from November 5.
HPCL | Company reported higher profit at Rs 2,477.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 1,052.3 crore, revenue declined to Rs 51,773.3 crore from Rs 60,868.4 crore YoY. Board approved share buyback at Rs 250 per share and company to spend Rs 2,500 crore on share buyback.
Lupin | Company reported net profit of Rs 211 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 led by recovery of sales in North America. The company reported a loss of Rs 185.3 crore during the corresponding period of previous year. The net profit jumped 97 percent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Revenues of Lupin dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,835 crore, compared to previous year's Rs 3,882 crore. On QoQ basis the revenues rose 8.7 percent.
Tata Motors | S&P revised company's outlook rating to Negative. (Image: Reuters)
SRF | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 315.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 301.1 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 2,100.8 crore from Rs 1,737.8 crore YoY. (Image: srf.com)
United Spirits | Company reported lower profit at Rs 128.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 224.6 crore, revenue declined to Rs 2,145.9 crore from Rs 2,296.2 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)
Jubilant Life Sciences | Company reported lower profit at Rs 224 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 249 crore, revenue rose to Rs 2,375 crore from Rs 2,266 crore YoY. Company's subsidiary Jubilant Pharma to buy 25 percent stake in SOFIE Biosciences for $25 million.
BASF India | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 412.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 2.3 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 2,459.7 crore from Rs 2,074.3 crore YoY. (Image: basf.com)
Adani Ports | Europacific Growth Fund sold 2,57,59,633 equity shares in company at Rs 352.01 per share on the BSE.
KEC International | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 142.55 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 139.12 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 3,257.67 crore from Rs 2,808.8 crore YoY. (Image: kecrpg.com)
Gati | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 10.81 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 10.55 crore, revenue fell to Rs 342.50 crore from Rs 439.70 crore YoY. (Image: gati.com)
Apollo Tyres | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 199.98 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 83.07 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 4,282.6 crore from Rs 3,985.8 crore YoY.
Thermax | Company reported profit at Rs 31.24 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 25.8 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,141.2 crore from Rs 1,605.85 crore YoY. (Image: thermaxglobal.com)
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company sells further stake in OakNorth Holdings, raises Rs 64 crore
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 07:57 am