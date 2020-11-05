Stocks in the news | HPCL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, KEC International, Gati, Apollo Tyres, Lupin

Lupin | Company reported net profit of Rs 211 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 led by recovery of sales in North America. The company reported a loss of Rs 185.3 crore during the corresponding period of previous year. The net profit jumped 97 percent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Revenues of Lupin dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,835 crore, compared to previous year's Rs 3,882 crore. On QoQ basis the revenues rose 8.7 percent.