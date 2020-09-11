Stocks in the news | Hindustan Aeronautics, Zee Learn, Hindustan Copper, Bank of Baroda, Welspun Corp

Vaibhav Global, National Fertilizers, SRG Housing Finance, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Max India, Kellton Tech Solutions, ITI, Dalmia Bharat, Zee Media, Goa Carbon, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Gujarat Gas and Union Bank are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Jay Bharat Maruti | The company reported a loss of Rs 21.04 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 7.8 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue declined to Rs 70.2 crore versus Rs 442.9 crore.
Mirc Electronics | The company reported a loss of Rs 10.74 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 0.88 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue dropped to Rs 94.54 crore versus Rs 177.57 crore.
Vaibhav Global | The company successfully commissioned the 1MW solar PV power generation project. (Image: vaibhavglobal.com)
HealthCare Global Enterprises | V-Sciences Investments Pte Ltd sold 83,20,805 equity shares representing 9.38 percent of the share capital pursuant to the open offer on September 8. (Image: hcgel.com)
National Fertilizers | The company reported total fertilizer sale of 23.81 lakh MT and production of 16.11 lakh MT urea in April-August 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Hindustan Aeronautics | The company reported a profit of Rs 148.65 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 564.69 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue fell to Rs 1,736.7 crore from Rs 3,289.5 crore. (Image: hal-india.co.in)
SRG Housing Finance | The company reported a profit of Rs 3.53 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 4.15 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue declined to Rs 15.8 crore versus Rs 16.3 crore. (Image: srghousing.com)
Future Supply Chain Solutions | Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund sold 10,02,385 shares of the company at Rs 116.65 per share. (Image: futuresupplychains.com)
Max India | Vijit Asset Management acquired 9 lakh shares of the company at Rs 48.05 per share, whereas Doric Asia Pacific Small Cap Mauritius sold 4,62,265 shares at Rs 49.8 per share.
Welspun Corp | CRISIL assigned AA/Stable rating to the company's new proposed borrowing of long-term funds up to Rs 500 crore. (Image: welspuncorp.com)
Kellton Tech Solutions | The company reported a profit of Rs 14.46 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 18.86 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue fell to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 187 crore. (Image: Justdial)
ITI | ASCON working group is expected to sign a contract for its ASCON Phase IV Project' with the company shortly. Value of the bid is approximately Rs 7,796 crore.
Dalmia Bharat | Murli Industries has become a subsidiary of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) after implementation of resolution plan submitted under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders | The company has reported a loss of Rs 2.47 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 5.73 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue fell to Rs 29.94 crore against Rs 41.3 crore. (IMage: cebbco.com)
Jammu & Kashmir Bank | The bank reported a profit of Rs 6.5 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 21.87 crore Q1 FY20. Net interest income rose to Rs 904.35 crore versus Rs 902.17 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Zee Learn | 36 lakh pledged shares invoked. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Zee Media Corporation | 72 lakh pledged shares invoked. (Image: Representative Image)
Goa Carbon | The company reported a loss of Rs 5.07 crore in Q1 FY21 against a loss of Rs 5.01 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue declined to Rs 55.6 crore from Rs 138.9 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Government appointed Elara Capital (India) and Yes Securities (India) as merchant bankers and selling brokers for the disinvestment of its 10 percent stake in the company via offer for sale. (Image: grse.in)
Gujarat Gas | CARE revised the company's long term credit rating to AA+/Stable from AA/Positive.
Bal Pharma | The company reported a loss of Rs 4.7 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 1.09 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue fell to Rs 33.77 crore from Rs 55 crore. (Image: balpharma.com)
Union Bank of India | Bank will cut lending rates by 5 bps across tenures from September 11.
Hindustan Copper | The company reported a profit of Rs 29.8 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 21.2 crore in Q1 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 431.4 crore from Rs 304.1 crore. (Image: hindustancopper.com)
Bank of Baroda | Bank will cut MLCR by 5-30 bps across tenures.
Info Edge (India) | Zomato has closed primary fundraise of $100 million from Tiger Global Management and $60 million from Temasek Holdings. Info Edge’s stake in Zomato is at 22.2 percent.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers | The company has started the methanol plant at Trombay unit.
Granules India | Company gets US FDA approval for complex, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 07:23 am