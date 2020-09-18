172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|stocks-in-the-news-hindalco-industries-dr-reddys-labs-asian-paints-tvs-motor-eclerx-services-5853971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs, Asian Paints, TVS Motor, eClerx Services

Sterling and Wilson Solar, Arrow Greentech, EIH, Elantas Beck India, Ashapura Minechem, Bharat Dynamics, LKP Securities, Happiest Minds Technologies, United Polyfab Gujarat are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Sterling and Wilson Solar | Company received order worth Rs 460 crore in Chile. (Image: sterlingandwilson.com)

Sterling and Wilson Solar | The company received an order worth Rs 460 crore in Chile. (Image: sterlingandwilson.com)

Hindalco Industries | Company and Hindustan Copper signed MoU for supply of copper concentrate. (Image: hindalco.com)

Hindalco Industries | The company and Hindustan Copper signed MoU for supply of copper concentrate. (Image: hindalco.com)

Dr Reddy's Labs | Company settled patent litigation for Revlimid with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb Company, which allowed company to sell Lenalidomide in the US post March 2022. (Image: drreddys.com)

Dr Reddy's Labs | The company settled patent litigation for Revlimid with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb Company, which allowed the company to sell Lenalidomide in the US post-March 2022. (Image: drreddys.com)

Asian Paints | Promoter entity Sattva Holding and Trading created a pledge on 18.71 lakh equity shares. (Image: asianpaints.com)

Asian Paints | Promoter entity Sattva Holding and Trading created a pledge on 18.71 lakh equity shares. (Image: asianpaints.com)

Arrow Greentech | Production operations will be recommenced at Ankleshwar plant as Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) issued interim revocation order. (Image: arrowgreentech.com)

Arrow Greentech | Production operations will be recommenced at Ankleshwar plant as Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) issued interim revocation order. (Image: arrowgreentech.com)

EIH | Company set rights share issue price at Rs 65 per share and shareholders will get 8 rights shares for every 85 shares held. (Image: eihltd.com)

EIH | The company set rights share issue price at Rs 65 per share and shareholders will get 8 rights shares for every 85 shares held. (Image: eihltd.com)

TVS Motor | Company appointed Auteco SAS as new distributor in Colombia. (Image: tvsmotor.com)

TVS Motor | The company appointed Auteco SAS as new distributor in Colombia. (Image: tvsmotor.com)

eClerx Services | SBI Funds Management cut stake in company to 3.00 percent from 3.05 percent.

eClerx Services | SBI Funds Management cut stake in the company to 3.00 percent from 3.05 percent.

Elantas Beck India | Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Talegaon Industrial Parks for acquisition of land situated at Pune, Maharashtra for setting up a new green field manufacturing facility. (Image: elantas.com)

Elantas Beck India | The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Talegaon Industrial Parks for the acquisition of land situated at Pune, Maharashtra for setting up a new greenfield manufacturing facility. (Image: elantas.com)

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance acquired 25,000 equity shares in company. (Image: ashapura.com)

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance acquired 25,000 equity shares in company. (Image: ashapura.com)

Bharat Dynamics | Government proposes to offer up to 4,58,204 equity shares to the eligible employees of the company at a discounted price of Rs 310 per share. Employee OFS will remain open from September 21-23. (Image: Justdial)

Bharat Dynamics | Government proposes to offer up to 4,58,204 equity shares to the eligible employees of the company at a discounted price of Rs 310 per share. Employee OFS will remain open from September 21-23. (Image: Justdial)

LKP Securities | Keynote Capitals acquired 4,41,000 equity shares in company at Rs 4.65 per share. India Max Investment Fund bought further 15,00,694 equity shares in company at same price, whereas Grovsnor Investment Fund sold entire 19,41,694 shares at same price on the BSE.

LKP Securities | Keynote Capitals acquired 4,41,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 4.65 per share. India Max Investment Fund bought further 15,00,694 equity shares in the company at the same price, whereas Grovsnor Investment Fund sold entire 19,41,694 shares at the same price on the BSE.

Happiest Minds Technologies | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10 lakh shares in company at Rs 350 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial)

Happiest Minds Technologies | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 350 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial)

United Polyfab Gujarat | Promoter entities Vinodkumar Mangalchand Mittal, Urmila Nirmal Mittal, Radha Vinodkumar Mittal, Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal, Kusumdevi Sureshkumar Mittal, Kamaladevi Anilkumar Mittal, Anilkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Sureshkumar Mittal acquired 51,000 shares each at Rs 12.85 per share. However, Dhanshree Barter Pvt Ltd sold 4,08,000 shares in company at same price. (Image: upgl.in)

United Polyfab Gujarat | Promoter entities Vinodkumar Mangalchand Mittal, Urmila Nirmal Mittal, Radha Vinodkumar Mittal, Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal, Kusumdevi Sureshkumar Mittal, Kamaladevi Anilkumar Mittal, Anilkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Sureshkumar Mittal acquired 51,000 shares each at Rs 12.85 per share. However, Dhanshree Barter Pvt Ltd sold 4,08,000 shares in the company at the same price. (Image: upgl.in)

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 07:22 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.