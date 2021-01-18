Stocks in the news | Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, InterGlobe Aviation, Vedanta, Wipro, DHFL

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Happiest Minds Technologies | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 9,25,250 equity shares in the company at Rs 368.55 per share on the NSE.

Tata Steel Long Products | Rohan S Hegde bought 2,37,239 equity shares in the company at Rs 843.18 per share on the NSE.

Ujaas Energy | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP acquired 21,34,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 3.35 per share on the NSE.

Vikas Multicorp | Achintya Securities bought 55 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 5.19 per share and Aviator Global Investment Fund acquired 1,22,73,234 shares at Rs 5.18 per share on the NSE. Albula Investment Fund purchased 1 crore shares on the BSE and 1.25 crore shares on the BSE at Rs 4.75 per share.

Vikas EcoTech | Albula Investment Fund reduced its shareholding in the company to 0.98 percent from 8.3 percent earlier via market sale.

Mastek | Group Chief Executive Officer, John Owen, will be relinquishing his role as Group Chief Executive Officer on January 18 and will be pursuing opportunities outside the group. Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, will assume the responsibilities of the Group Chief Executive Officer until a new Group Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

InterGlobe Aviation | IndiGo market share in December was unchanged at 53.9 percent compared to November 2020, while passenger load factor in December stood at 71.5 percent against 74.0 percent in November.

Bharti Airtel | The company is preparing to raise a billion dollars with an offer of perpetual bonds — securities with no maturity date for investors, ET reported.

SpiceJet | The company's market share in December 2020 stood at 13.0 percent against 13.2 percent in November 2020, while passenger load factor increased to 78.0 percent from 77.7 percent in same periods.

Metropolis Healthcare | The company will acquire Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 511 crore.

DHFL | The Committee Of Creditors approved resolution plan submitted by Piramal Capital.

Banking Stocks | RBI said the bank loan growth hit 9-month high of 6.7 percent for the week ended January 1. As per RBI Data, bank credit growth was last at 6.8 percent in April 2020.

Muzali Arts | The company approved appointment of CA Lalit Dave as Chief Financial Officer.

Captain Polyplast | The company has undertaken addition of new manufacturing lines at the Kurnool plant considering the positive traction in sales from the plant in current year. We have commissioned 2 lines of PVC pipe and 1 line of HDPE/Sprinkler pipe. (Image: captainpolyplast.com)

Vedanta | The voluntary open offer for acquisition of over 37.17 crore shares will open on March 4 and close on March 18, 2021.

Wipro | The company said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme. The buyback saw Azim Premji-affiliated entities tendering 22.89 crore shares worth about Rs 9,156 crore during the process, a regulatory filing said. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partnered with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India.

IndInfravit Trust | The board has appointed Pawan Kant as the new CEO of the company.

Chowgule Steamships | Promoters of Chowgule Group, the 104-year-old Goa-based business conglomerate, have decided to restructure the Group in the interest of all stakeholders. Accordingly, the companies in the Group have been divided in 2 groups. Aditya Chowgule has stepped down from the position of 'Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO)' of the company.

HDFC Bank | The bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 10.20 lakh on its senior executive Jimmy Tata for selling his shares in violation of insider trading regulations. Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an "inadvertent trade".

HCL Tech | The company reported a 26.7 percent jump in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2020 at Rs 3,982 crore, versus Rs 3,142 crore in the previous quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company received US FDA nod for Naloxone Hydrochloride used to reverse opioid overdose.