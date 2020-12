Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Eimco Elecon | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating at CRISIL A with outlook revised from 'Stable' to 'Negative'. (Image: eimcoelecon.in)

Goa Carbon | November 2020 production up by 58.8 percent at 14,309.200 MT versus 9,006.000 MT in October 2020.

Cupid | Company received a purchase order from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited for supply of "COVID - 19 Antigen Based Rapid Test Kits" worth Rs 8.27 crore. (Image: Cupid Limited)

Titan | Company to direct Swiss arm Favre Leuba to scale down operations, to cease further investments.

TCPL Packaging | Company subscribed additional 39,90,000 fully paid up equity shares of wholly owned subsidiary TCPL Innofilms. (Image: tcpl.in)

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills | Shareholders approve sub-division of face value of equity shares. (Image: bannarimills.com)

Ashiana Housing | Company repaid Rs 2.53 crore against partial redemption of NCDs. (Image: ashianahousing.com)

Canara Bank | The bank's board authorised QIP issue on December 7, with floor price of Rs 103.50 per equity share for the QIP.

Indian Terrain Fashions | Bennett Coleman & Co sold 2,78,000 shares of Ind Terrain Fashions at an average price of Rs 34.35 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Technocraft Industries | Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 5,74,842 shares of Technocraft Industries at an average price of Rs 311 in a bulk deal on NSE. DSP Emerging Stars Fund sold 6,81,455 shares of Technocraft Industries an average price of Rs 311.03 in a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: technocraftgroup.com)

Uniply Industries | M/S Malabar India Fund sold 10,71,621 shares of Uniply Industries at an average price of Rs 3.30 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Vikas Multicorp | LTS Investment Fund bought 46,00,000 shares of Vikas Multicorp at an average price of Rs 7.60 in a bulk deal on NSE. Vikas Garg sold 40,00,000 shares of the company at the same average price.

Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Ketorolac Tromethamine Opthamlmic Drops.

Alkem Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for painkiller Morphine Sulphate.

Laurus Labs | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Dolutegravir & Emtricitabine used to treat HIV/AIDS. It also received tentative US FDA nod for Tenofovir Alefenamide.

Ajanta Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Tetrabenzine, used to treat chorea associated with Huntington's Disease.