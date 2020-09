Route Mobile | Goldman Sachs invested in stock through its three funds - Goldman Sachs India Fund acquired 4,75,012 equity shares in company, Goldman Sachs Trust Emerging Markets Equity Fund 8,00,908 shares and GS FDS SICAV GS Global Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio bought 11,33,423 shares at Rs 705.95 per share on the NSE. Kuwait Investment Authority A/C Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 225 also bought 5,78,504 shares in company at Rs 697.25 per share. (Image: routemobile.com)