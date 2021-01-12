Stocks in the news | GAIL, Tata Motors, Burger King India, Emami, InterGlobe Aviation

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

GAIL | Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the proposal of buyback of shares.

Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales fell 9 percent YoY to 1,28,469 units in the October-December quarter, but increased by 13.1 percent QoQ.

Force Motors | The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility | Board meeting of the company will be held on January 29 to consider the sub-division of equity shares.

Emami | MFs reduced stake in the company to 20.41 percent in the December quarter from 22.14 percent in the September quarter, while FIIs increased shareholding to 9.62 percent from 8.95 percent in same periods.

Cummins India | MFs reduced stake in the company to 17.12 percent in the December quarter from 18.63 percent in the September quarter. Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee names did not appear in December quarter's shareholding pattern. LIC lowered its stake in the company to 6.12 percent from 6.74 percent in same periods.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Korean media reported that the domestic creditors have put conditions on further fund infusion into Ssangyong.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Promoter Adimans Technologies LLP will sell 3.87 percent stake in the company via offer for sale on January 12-13, with an option to additionally sell up to 2.05 percent shares.

Hindustan Unilever | The Bombay HC has passed urgent interim orders in favour of HUL against ‘disparaging’ advertising by Sebamed soap.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | DSMB says Phase 2 of Sputnik V vaccine has met primary endpoints of safety. Dr Reddy’s has submitted phase 2 safety data to DCGI for review and approval.

Burger King India | Eastspring Investments India Consumer Equity Open sold 27,55,323 equity shares in the company at Rs 154.92 per share on the NSE.

Vikas EcoTech | Nomura Singapore sold 16.8 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 3.7 per share on the NSE.

Laurus Labs | The wholly-owned subsidiary of the company Laurus Synthesis has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name of Laurus Ingredients for undertaking ingredients business and also for setting up greenfield projects for new synthesis business.

Godrej Agrovet, Venkys | Bird flu outbreaks have increased to seven after Haryana and Gujarat confirmed positive cases among poultry and wild birds.

Inox Leisure | MFs increased stake in the company to 21.79 percent in the December quarter from 20.58 percent in the September quarter. Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund did not appear in December quarter's shareholding pattern. FIIs increased shareholding to 12.28 percent from 10.86 percent in same periods. BNP Paribas Arbitrage - ODI name appeared in December quarter with 1.93 percent stake.

Kesoram Industries | The board meeting is scheduled on January 14 to seek de novo approval for raising funds including through the Issue of Optionally Convertible Debentures.

InterGlobe Aviation | MFs reduced stake in the company to 3.88 percent in December quarter, from 5.91 percent in September quarter. HDFC Trustee Company, Kotak Bluechip Fund and Franklin India Bluechip Fund names did not appear in December quarter's shareholding pattern. FPIs raised stake to 17.34 percent from 14.79 percent in same period.

Sunteck Realty: Pre-sales growth at 7 percent YoY and 75 percent QoQ to Rs 349 crore. Collections up 52 percent YoY and 79 percent QoQ to Rs 252 crore.