Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 07:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | Future Consumer, Adani Power, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Transport Corporation of India, Zicom Electronic Security

Bharat Dynamics, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Elgi Equipments, Ashapura Minechem, Adani Transmission, Syngene International, Escorts India, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Jamna Auto Industries, Emami, Sobha, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Shriram EPC, Godawari Power & Ispat, Indiabulls Ventures, Max India are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
Here is the list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Bharat Dynamics | DIPAM Secretary said the company's offer for sale has concluded and it has received total subscription of around 2.34 crore shares worth Rs 770 crore. (Image: Justdial)

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company set a floor price for QIP at Rs 206.7 per share and book building for QIP issue opened on September 9. The company is also looking for partial divestment in OakNorth Bank, in one or more tranches, to boost CRAR and to grow loan book.

Elgi Equipments | Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd & Pari Washington Investment Fund acquired 4,709 shares of the company. Their current stake stands at 9.5 percent. (Image: elgi.com)

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance raised stake in the company to 14.68 percent from 14.63 percent earlier. (Image: ashapura.com)

Future Consumer | The company invoked pledge on 1 crore shares. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer)

Adani Power | Promoter entity Adani Tradeline LLP released 1 crore pledged shares. (Image: adanipower.com)

Adani Transmission | Promoters Gautam S Adani/Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) and Adani Tradeline LLP released a pledge on 4,49,56,300 equity shares and 94,60,000 shares respectively. (Image: Reuters)

Syngene International | The company received ICMR approval for HiMedia-Syngene's COVID-19 antibody test kit, ELISafe 19. (Image: syngeneintl.com)

Escorts India | Victory Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund acquired 8,03,003 shares of the company at Rs 1,165.44 per share. (Image: escortsgroup.com)

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure | Share India Securities bought 1,37,803 shares of the company at Rs 387.65 per share. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com.)

Transport Corporation of India | HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 8,64,000 shares of the company at Rs 215 per share. However, Himalaya Finance and Investment Company sold 10,45,664 shares of the company at the same price.

Zicom Electronic Security | General Insurance Corporation of India sold 2,09,057 shares of the company at Rs 2.2 per share.

HealthCare Global Enterprises | Promoter entity Aceso Company Pte Ltd & PACs increased shareholding in the company to 49.99 percent from 29.20 percent earlier, via a tender offer. (Image: hcgel.com)

Jamna Auto Industries | Promoter Pradeep Singh Jauhar raised stake in the company to 5.69 percent from 5.65 percent earlier. (Image: Facebook)

Sobha | Promoter Ravi PNC Menon & PACs acquired 26,500 shares of the company. The company contributed Rs 35,87,972 (43.13 percent) in CVS Techzone LLP, incorporated on September 8 for development of a Tech park on a joint venture basis. (Image: sobha.com)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure | The company appointed Mayank Holani as Chief Financial Officer. (Image: Reuters)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports | The company acquired 100 percent equity shares of Mohit Agro Commodities Processing. (Image: ambujagroup.com)

GVK Power & Infrastructure | Sudha Vasanth resigned as director.

Shriram EPC | The company reported a loss of Rs 29.85 crore in Q1 FY21 against a profit of Rs 6.45 crore Revenue fell to Rs 127.2 crore from Rs 382 crore in the yea-ago. (Image: shriramepc.com)

Godawari Power & Ispat | CARE upgraded credit ratings of the company's subsidiary Ardent Steel on the basis of operational and financial performance for FY20. (Image: godawaripowerispat.com)

Indiabulls Ventures | The company reported profit of Rs 12.4 crore in Q1 FY21 versus Rs 122 crore in the year-ago, revenue fell to Rs 382.7 crore from Rs 698.2 crore. (Image: Pixabay)

Max India | Promoter created a pledge on 16.4 percent stake of the company on September 8.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 07:06 am

