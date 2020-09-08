Stocks in the news | EIH, Dr Reddy's, SBI, Shriram City Union Finance, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Road Network

EIH, Motherson Sumi Systems, Rushil Décor, Forbes & Company, Parag Milk Foods, Kirloskar Brothers, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Shree Cement and Bharat Dynamicsare also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) EIH | Board approved raising up to Rs 350 crore via rights issue (Image: eihltd.com) Motherson Sumi Systems | India Ratings has rated non-convertible debentures of the company as AAA/Negative. Amber Enterprises India | Board approved to open QIP issue on September 7 and floor price at Rs 1,798.72 per share. (Image: ambergroupindia.com) Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance raised stake in company to 14.63 percent from 14.61 percent. (Image: ashapura.com) Rushil Decor | Company has fixed September 11 as record date to receive Rights Entitlement in the rights issue. (Image: rushil.com) Orissa Minerals Development Company | LIC cut stake in company to 11.16 percent from 13.199 percent earlier. Dr Reddy's Labs | Company launched Fulvestrant injection in the US market. (Image: drreddys.com) Genus Paper & Boards | Resolution Professional (RP) for NS Papers (corporate debtor) issued a letter of Intent to Genus Paper for submission of Resolution Plan for NSPL. (Image: genuspaper.com) Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company Q1 | Loss at Rs 30.67 crore versus loss Rs 32.58 crore, revenue at Rs 104.95 crore versus Rs 222 crore YoY. (Image: mcnallybharat.com) Gujarat Ambuja Exports | Company has fixed October 5 as record date for sub-division of one equity share of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up. (Image: ambujagroup.com) Vikas WSP Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.57 crore versus Rs 6.18 crore, revenue at Rs 138.3 crore versus Rs 201 crore YoY. (Image: vikaswspltd.com) Forbes & Company | Board on September 11 to consider a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures/ bonds on private placement basis to the promoter/promoter group companies. (Image: forbes.co.in) Parag Milk Foods Q1 | Profit at Rs 3.23 crore versus Rs 27.5 crore, revenue at Rs 435.6 crore versus Rs 629.74 crore YoY. (Image: paragmilkfoods.com) Kirloskar Brothers | Operations of Kirloskarvadi plant of the company would be temporarily closed during September 7-11. Indiabulls Housing Finance | Franklin Mutual Series Funds-Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund sold 31 lakh shares in company at Rs 194.04 per share. Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers | Gautam Gopikishan Makharia bought 1,97,950 shares in company at Rs 104.18 per share. Shriram City Union Finance | Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) bought 12,23,810 shares in company at Rs 965 per share. However, Cornalina Acquisition (FII) was the net seller. (Image: Pixabay) Bharat Road Network | Spark Mall and Parking bought 24,32,750 shares in company at Rs 35.02 per share. Ayodhya Gorakhpur SMS Tolls was the net seller for same shares. (Image: brnl.in) SBI | Bank has plans of recruiting more than 14,000 people this year. (Image: PTI) Ador Welding | SM Bhat resigned as the Managing Director and company re-designated Aditya T Malkani as the Managing Director. (Image: adorwelding.com) Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed rating on company's commercial paper at A1+. Bharat Dynamics | Government will sell up to 1,83,28,125 equity shares in company via offer for sale route on September 8-9, with an option to additionally sell 91,64,063 equity shares (which total representing 15 percent of total paid up equity capital). Floor price of the offer will be Rs 330 per share. (Image: Bharat Dynamics) Grauer & Weil Q1 | Profit at Rs 1.38 crore versus Rs 15.43 crore, revenue at Rs 62.35 crore versus Rs 130.91 crore YoY. Kalyani Forge Q4 | Loss at Rs 5.17 crore versus profit at Rs 1.34 crore, revenue at Rs 46.56 crore versus Rs 65.94 crore YoY. (Image: kalyaniforge.co.in) Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Milrinone Lactate used for short-term treatment of heart failure. Future Enterprises | Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 394.77 crore in Q4FY20 as against a net profit of Rs 66.58 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 50.01 percent to Rs 783.28 crore from Rs 1,566.96 crore, YoY. Indian Overseas Bank | Bank has reduced MCLR rates by 10 bps across various tenors with effect from September 10. ITI | Company has signed an MoU with Ilantus Technologies to deliver solutions to government agencies, defence, PSUs and banking sector. The company has also received a letter of intent from Bharti Airtel for fibre to home rollout in 8 circles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported. First Published on Sep 8, 2020 07:45 am