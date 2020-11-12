Stocks in the news | Eicher Motors, Fortis Health, ICICI Bank, Coal India, GSPL, SpiceJet, Indiabulls Housing Finance

Aurobindo Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Ashoka Buildcon, Prestige Estates Projects, Shree Cement, Power Grid Corporation, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, InterGlobe Aviation, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Results today | Eicher Motors, Engineers India, Grasim Industries, HUDCO, Infibeam Avenues, IRCTC, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jubilant FoodWorks, Aksh Optifibre, Alok Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Aarey Drugs, Arvind Fashions, Avanti Feeds, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharat Dynamics, BF Utilities, Clariant Chemicals, Cochin Shipyard, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HCC, HEG, KNR Constructions, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mahanagar Gas, Natco Pharma, Page Industries, PFC, Punjab & Sind Bank and Sun TV Network among others.
Aurobindo Pharma | Company reported higher profit at Rs 805.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 639.5 crore, revenue rose to Rs 6,483.3 crore from Rs 5,600.5 crore YoY.
Gujarat State Petronet | Company reported lower profit at Rs 498.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 696.2 crore, revenue declined to Rs 2,980.4 crore versus Rs 3,043.2 crore YoY.
ICICI Bank | The private sector lender said it has seen a significant pick-up in home loan disbursements in October both in terms of the number of customers and in terms of value. Bank's mortgage loan portfolio has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, the bank said.
SpiceJet | Company reported loss at Rs 105.6 crore in Q2FY21 against loss at Rs 461.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,070.5 crore versus Rs 2,848.3 crore YoY.
Brigade Enterprises | Company posted loss at Rs 30.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to profit of Rs 37.6 crore, revenue fell to Rs 310.8 crore from Rs 735.3 crore YoY.
Ashoka Buildcon | Company reported higher profit at Rs 70.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 11.4 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,189.3 crore from Rs 1,037.8 crore YoY. (Image: ashokabuildcon.com)
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company reported higher profit at Rs 323 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 273 crore, net interest income rose to Rs 750 crore from Rs 731 crore QoQ.
Coal India | Company reported lower profit at Rs 2,951.6 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 3,522.9 crore, revenue increased to Rs 21,153.1 crore from Rs 20,382.6 crore YoY.
Prestige Estates Projects | Company reported lower profit at Rs 93.8 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 157.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,875 crore from Rs 1,922.9 crore YoY.
Shree Cement | Company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 547.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 309 crore, revenue increased to Rs 3,022.8 crore from Rs 2,801.7 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Power Grid Corporation | Company reported higher profit at Rs 3,094.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 2,571.1 crore, revenue rose to Rs 9,529.7 crore from Rs 9,051.3 crore YoY. (Image: powergridindia.com)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Company reported lower profit at Rs 59 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 83.1 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,760.7 crore from Rs 2,840.7 crore YoY. (Image: apollohospitals.com)
InterGlobe Aviation | Government increased domestic flights capacity to 70 percent from 60 percent earlier.
Reliance Infrastructure | Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 277.44 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 280.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.
GMR Infrastructure | Company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 750 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,270 crore as against Rs 2,448 crore in July-September quarter of 2019-20.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 07:59 am