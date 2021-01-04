Stocks in the news | Eicher Motors, BEML, Coal India, Ortin Labs, Tata Steel, Adani Green Energy

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Antony Waste Handling Cell | Edelweiss Finvest sold 2,51,348 equity shares in the company at Rs 439.7 per share on the NSE.

Biofil Chemicals | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP acquired 2,05,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 165.71 per share on the NSE.

Vaishali Pharma | Manju Jayantilal Lodha sold 1,21,952 equity shares in the company at Rs 74.81 per share on the NSE.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure | Promoter Jayanta Kumar Ghosh increased stake in the company to 9.03 percent from 8.87 percent earlier. (Representative Image)

Eicher Motors | Total sales increased by 37 percent to 68,995 units of Royal Enfield in December 2020 against 50,416 units in December 2019.

Coal India | Provisional production in December rose by 0.5 percent YoY to 58.3 million tonnes.

Ortin Laboratories | NCLT approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Ortin Laboratories (demerged company) and Vineet Laboratories (resulting company).

Bharat Gears | Majority of lenders of the company in the joint meeting decided to invoke one-time restructuring in respect of the company for its term loans availed from KKR, subject to fulfilment of other requirements as may be prescribed by RBI.

GTPL Hathway | The company sold its entire 51 percent stake in GTPL Shiv Network for Rs 20 lakh share transfer agreement.

Tata Steel | The company transferred its stake held in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company, and Tata BlueScope Steel to Tata Steel Downstream Products (TSDPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

Jyoti | Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt Ltd & Others cut stake in the company to 14.89 percent from 15 percent earlier.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | Promoter - Munjal Mahendrabhai Patel & PACs increased stake in the company to 4.83 percent from 4.33 percent earlier.

Coromandel International | Promoter - Murugappa Group & Others reduced shareholding in the company to 57.58 percent from 59.58 percent earlier.

Adani Green Energy | The company received letter of award for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

Aro granite industries | Installation of the quartz plant has been completed and after the trial run, the commercial production will commence from January 18. (Image: Facebook)

Kilpest India | The company sold 7,82,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in December 2020 with an average price of Rs 120 per test.

Tata Motors | Sales in the domestic & international market for Q3 FY21 increased to 158,215 vehicles, compared to 129,381 units during Q3 FY20. But sales in December 2020 declined 4 percent to 32,869 vehicles YoY.

TRF | Wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers (DLT) concluded the divestment of the entire stake held in Tata International DLT (TIDLT), a 50 |50 joint venture between Tata International (TIL) and DLT, to TIL.

NMDC | Provisional production increased to 3.86 MT in December 2020, from 3.13 MT in December 2019, while sales rose to 3.62 MT from 3.04 MT in same periods.

Kranti Industries | It started operations at new manufacturing facility at Urawade, Pune. (Image: krantiindustries.com)

Dai-Ichi Karkaria | The company has executed a new agreement for sale of Kasarwadi land parcel with Gera Developments and with similar material terms and conditions, and time lines for finalising the conveyance have been extended till March 31, 2021. (Image: dai-ichiindia.com)

Cadila Healthcare | Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received DCGI approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The company will now be initiating Phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

BEML | Government of India has decided to disinvest 26 percent of the total equity share capital of the company through strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control, company said in the release.

TVS Motor Company | Company’s total sales in December 2020 rose 17.5 percent to 2.72 lakh units from 2.32 lakh units, YoY.

Dilip Buildcon | Company has announced that its highway project in Karnataka has been provisionally completed and it is entitled to receive the bonus of Rs 8.84 crore in lieu of early completion.