Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Tata Motors | The company to increase prices of commercial vehicles starting January, due to rise in input cost, forex impact.

Wendt | Promoters will sell up to 4.74 percent stake in the company via OFS during December 22-23, floor price set at Rs 2,200 per share.

Lupin | The company received US FDA nod for generic of Banzel oral suspension.

Birlasoft | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 205.15 per share, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund 20 lakh shares at same price and Invesco Mutual Fund also bought 20 lakh shares at same price on the NSE. However, Acacia II Partners LP sold 67,11,857 equity shares in company at same price.

Majesco | Edelweiss Retail Finance acquired 2,04,000 shares of the company at Rs 974 per share.

Max Financial Services | Avendus Absolute Return Fund bought 16,73,026 shares in the company at Rs 653 per share on the NSE. However, Moneyline Portfolio Investments sold 37.40 lakh shares at Rs 654.55 per share.

Thermax | First Energy becomes wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermax. (Image: thermaxglobal.com)

Asian Paints | Promoter entity Smiti Holding and Trading Company released pledge on 9 lakh shares.

GTPL Hathway | The company increased shareholding in subsidiary GTPL Abhilash Communication.

India Glycols | The company board appointed Rupark Sarswat as Chief Executive Officer of the company. (Image: indiaglycols.com)

Solar Industries India | Redemption amount with respect to the commercial paper has been duly paid on December 21.

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance increased stake in the company to 15.4 percent from 15.33 percent.

V2 Retail | ICRA rated the bank facilities of the company at A-/Stable. (Image: v2retail.com)

Resonance Specialties | Atma Bandhu Gupta resigned as Managing Director of the company.

Moneyboxx Finance | The company raised debt of Rs 10 crore from BlackSoil, Caspian and Ashv Finance. (Image: moneyboxxfinance.com)

Cyient | The company closed its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyient Engineering (Beijing) at China.