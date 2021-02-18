Stocks in the news | Dish TV India, Bharti Airtel, Jubilant FoodWorks, GMM Pfaudler, Majesco

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

GAIL | Share buyback offer will open on February 25 and close on March 10.

Jubilant FoodWorks | The company appointed Ashish Goenka as CFO. Earlier he was with Bharti Airtel as Executive VP.

Phillips Carbon Black | The company commissioned two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat.

Dish TV India | The company approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Bharti Airtel | The company will acquire 20 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Lion Meadow Investment Ltd, a Warburg Pincus entity.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | India Ratings assigned A/RWE to company's credit facilities.

RPP Infra Projects | The company approved issuance of up to Rs 48 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders.

NALCO | The company will open its share buyback worth Rs 749.1 crore on February 25 and close on March 10.

Carnation Industries | The board of directors of the company gave powers to Ravindra Prakash sehgal, Managing Director and Suvobrata saha, Joint MD to sell the warehouse at Howrah.

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance increased stake in the company to 15.55 percent from 15.50 percent via open market transaction.

Indo Rama Synthetics | Urmila Lohia, a member of promoter group, divested 3,35,353 equity shares of the company to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements.

Magma Fincorp | ICRA placed the rating on the company's long-term fund based term loans (AA-) on watch with developing implication.

Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed the credit rating on company's commercial paper as A1+.

VA Tech Wabag | The company approved further investment in Ganga STP Project, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Bharat Wire Ropes | Bakulesh Trambaklal Shah acquired 2,32,162 equity shares in the company at Rs 37 per share on the NSE.

GMM Pfaudler | Chandler and Price I Pvt Ltd sold 1,33,673 equity shares in the company at Rs 3,833.6 per share on the NSE.

Majesco | Gaurav Paliwal sold 1,43,200 equity shares in the company at Rs 75.45 per share on the NSE.

TCNS Clothing | Nalanda India Equity Fund acquired 43,20,661 equity shares in the company at Rs 412.31 per share on the NSE. However, Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund sold 17,43,031 equity shares and Fidelity Investment Trust | Fidelity Emerging ASIA Fund 4,46,513 shares at Rs 402 per share.