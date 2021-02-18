MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Stocks in the news | Dish TV India, Bharti Airtel, Jubilant FoodWorks, GMM Pfaudler, Majesco

GAIL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Phillips Carbon Black, RPP Infra Projects, NALCO, Indo Rama Synthetics, Magma Fincorp, Shree Cement, VA Tech Wabag, TCNS Clothing, V-Guard Industries, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
GAIL | The share buyback to open February 25 and close on March 10.
GAIL | Share buyback offer will open on February 25 and close on March 10.
Jubilant FoodWorks | The company appointed Ashish Goenka as CFO. Earlier he was with Bharti Airtel as Executive VP.
Jubilant FoodWorks | The company appointed Ashish Goenka as CFO. Earlier he was with Bharti Airtel as Executive VP.
Phillips Carbon Black | The company commissioned two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat.
Phillips Carbon Black | The company commissioned two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat.
Dish TV India | The company approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore.
Dish TV India | The company approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore.
Bharti Airtel | The company to acquire 20 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Lion Meadow Investment Ltd, a Warburg Pincus entity.
Bharti Airtel | The company will acquire 20 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Lion Meadow Investment Ltd, a Warburg Pincus entity.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | India Ratings assigned A/RWE to company's credit facilities.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | India Ratings assigned A/RWE to company's credit facilities.
RPP Infra Projects | The company approved issuance of up to Rs 48 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders.
RPP Infra Projects | The company approved issuance of up to Rs 48 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders.
NALCO | The company to open its share buyback worth Rs 749.1 crore on February 25 and close on March 10.
NALCO | The company will open its share buyback worth Rs 749.1 crore on February 25 and close on March 10.
Carnation Industries | The board of directors of the company gave powers to Ravindra Prakash sehgal, Managing Director and Suvobrata saha, Joint MD to sell the warehouse at Howrah.
Carnation Industries | The board of directors of the company gave powers to Ravindra Prakash sehgal, Managing Director and Suvobrata saha, Joint MD to sell the warehouse at Howrah.
Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance increased stake in the company to 15.55 percent from 15.50 percent via open market transaction.
Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance increased stake in the company to 15.55 percent from 15.50 percent via open market transaction.
Indo Rama Synthetics | Urmila Lohia, a member of promoter group, divested 3,35,353 equity shares of the company to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements.
Indo Rama Synthetics | Urmila Lohia, a member of promoter group, divested 3,35,353 equity shares of the company to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements.
Magma Fincorp | ICRA placed the rating on company's long term fund based term loans (AA-) on watch with developing implication.
Magma Fincorp | ICRA placed the rating on the company's long-term fund based term loans (AA-) on watch with developing implication.
Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed the credit rating on company's commercial paper as A1+.
Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed the credit rating on company's commercial paper as A1+.
VA Tech Wabag | The company approved the further investment in Ganga STP Project, a wholly owned subsidiary.
VA Tech Wabag | The company approved further investment in Ganga STP Project, a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Bharat Wire Ropes | Bakulesh Trambaklal Shah acquired 2,32,162 equity shares in the company at Rs 37 per share on the NSE.
Bharat Wire Ropes | Bakulesh Trambaklal Shah acquired 2,32,162 equity shares in the company at Rs 37 per share on the NSE.
GMM Pfaudler | Chandler and Price I Pvt Ltd sold 1,33,673 equity shares in the company at Rs 3,833.6 per share on the NSE.
GMM Pfaudler | Chandler and Price I Pvt Ltd sold 1,33,673 equity shares in the company at Rs 3,833.6 per share on the NSE.
Majesco | Gaurav Paliwal sold 1,43,200 equity shares in the company at Rs 75.45 per share on the NSE.
Majesco | Gaurav Paliwal sold 1,43,200 equity shares in the company at Rs 75.45 per share on the NSE.
TCNS Clothing | Nalanda India Equity Fund acquired 43,20,661 equity shares in the company at Rs 412.31 per share on the NSE. However, Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund sold 17,43,031 equity shares and Fidelity Investment Trust | Fidelity Emerging ASIA Fund 4,46,513 shares at Rs 402 per share.
TCNS Clothing | Nalanda India Equity Fund acquired 43,20,661 equity shares in the company at Rs 412.31 per share on the NSE. However, Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund sold 17,43,031 equity shares and Fidelity Investment Trust | Fidelity Emerging ASIA Fund 4,46,513 shares at Rs 402 per share.
V-Guard Industries | Chittilappilly Thomas Kochuouseph sold 40 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 225.01 per share on the BSE.
V-Guard Industries | Chittilappilly Thomas Kochuouseph sold 40 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 225.01 per share on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.