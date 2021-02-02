Stocks in the news | Coal India, Power Grid, Eicher Motors, Zensar Technologies, NMDC

Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

PVR | The company set issue price for QIP at Rs 1,440 per share and raised Rs 800 crore.

Castrol India | The company reported higher profit at Rs 582.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 187.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 2,997 crore from Rs 935.2 crore YoY.

Coal India | Coal production in January 2021 was at 60.5 million tonnes against 63.1 million tonnes in January 2020, offtake fell to 53.3 million tonnes from 55.9 million tonnes in same periods.

VST Tillers & Tractors | The company sold 2,258 units of power tillers in January 2021 against 1,971 units in January 2020, tractor sales increased to 647 from 516 units in same periods.

Triveni Turbine | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 27.54 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 27.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 173.56 crore from Rs 203 crore YoY.

MEP Infrastructure Developers | Pandurang B Dandawate resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals | The company reported loss at Rs 253 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 230 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 14,078 crore from Rs 16,450 crore YoY.

Eicher Motors | The company sold 68,887 units of Royal Enfield in January 2021 against 63,520 units in January 2020.

Zensar Technologies | The company launched integrated Digital XDR as a service to counter new and emerging threats.

NMDC | The company announced production of 3.86 million tonnes in January 2021 against 3.31 million tonnes in January 2020, sales at 3.74 million tonnes against 2.96 million tonnes in same periods.

Artson Engineering | The company has received modified Purchase Orders (POs) totalling to Rs 54.91 crore.

Power Grid Corporation | The company has been declared as the successful bidder for Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan.