Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Central Bank of India | Capital Raising Committee approved the proposal for raising capital funds upto Rs 500 crore.

Union Bank | Bank issuing bonds of maximum Rs 1,500 crore on private placement basis.

Zuari Global | Company acquires 100% shares of Zuari Insurance Brokers from Zuari Finserv

Jindal Steel & Power | Company reports growth of 15% in standalone steel production at 6,14,000 tonnes in Nov 2020 versus 5,33,000 tonnes in a year ago period.

Cipla | Company settles litigation with Celgene Corporation.

MSTC | Acuite Ratings & Research reaffirmed rating od ACUITE A1+ to the long term and short term bank facilities.

Biocon | European Regulator's Committee gives positive opinion on diabetes drug Kixelle.

L&T Tech | Company gets order from Swiss Co, Schindler for product development.

Chalet Hotels | ICRA re-affirmes ICRA BBB+ in respect of Terms Loans, Long Term Fund Based Limits and ICRA A2 for Short Term Non-fund Based limits.

Zensar Tech | Company appoints Ajay Bhutoria as CEO & MD.

JSW Steel | ICRA changes JSW Steel's outlook to stable from negative.

eClerx | Company entered in to a share/membership interest purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Eclipse Global Holdings LLC.

Yes Bank | Bank has sold 15,00,000 equity shares of Sical logistics in various tranches.

Anjani Portland Cement | Income Tax Department carried out search at the registered office in Mumbai.

Ortel Communications | Kotak Mahindra Bank sold 2,22,204 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 0.95 in a bulk deal on NSE on December 11.

Panacea Biotec | Serum Institute of India sold 4,38,950 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 248.2 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 30,62,932 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 64.92 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Vikas Multicorp: Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 45,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 7.5 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Power Grid Corporation of India | Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

KEC International |Company won new orders of Rs 1,438 crore.

S Chand and Company | Everstone Capital Partners II LLC sold 3,10,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 73.86 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Muthoot Finance | Moody's Investors Service affirmed corporate family rating Ba2 CFR and revised outlook to stable from negative.

Hero MotoCorp | Company donated three specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to Prathmik Araogya Kendra at Katol & Narkhed in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

PIL Italica Lifestyle | Company is planning to start manufacturing of plastic crates and bins in various sizes and designs at the Silvassa plant.