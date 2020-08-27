Stocks in the news: CEAT, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Aeronautic, Ramco Systems, Gillette India

Mishtann Foods, Ansal Housing, Allcargo Logistics, Telecom stocks, Atul Auto and Equitas Holdings are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is the list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Jindal Stainless | The board has approved raising funds through issue of convertible equity warrants for an amount up to Rs 162.80 crore on preferential basis. (Image: jindalstainless.com) Mishtann Foods Q1 | Revenue from operation at Rs 26.98 crore against Rs 125.91 crore YoY. Net profit near Rs 10 lakh against Rs 3.14 crore YoY. (Image: mishtann.com) Ansal Housing Q1 | Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 24.62 crore against Rs 60.23 crore YoY. Loss of Rs 4.16 crore against Rs 5.16 crore YoY. (Image: ansals.com) Gillette India | The company's net profit fell to Rs 44.97 crore from Rs Rs 45.82 YoY. Total income declined to Rs 352.74 crore from Rs 466.39 crore a year ago. The company follows July-June financial year. (Image: Reuters) Allcargo Logistics | The board of directors will meet on August 27 to consider and approve voluntary delisting of shares. (Image: Twitter @allcargofficial) Hindustan Aeronautic | The government will sell up to 15 percent stake in the stock via offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,001 per equity share of the company. (Image: hal-india.co.in) Telecom stocks | Major loss in subscriber base was recorded in the mobile telephony segment in May, with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea losing around 47 lakh mobile customers each. The total wireless customer base of Airtel and Vodafone Idea dipped to 31.7 crore and 30.9 crore, respectively. (Image: Reuters) Atul Auto | Birla Mutual Fund sold 3,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 197.26 per share via a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: atulauto.co.in) Equitas Holdings | French firm Societe Generale sold 22,19,200 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 55.36 per share via a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: equitas.in) Ramco Systems | HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,57,337 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 240 per share via a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: ramco.com) CEAT | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 7,35,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 900 per share through a bulk deal on BSE. On the other hand, Hsbc Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 7,24,949 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 900 per share. (Image: ceat.com) Siemens: Board approved sale of company's mechanical drives business to arm for Rs 440 crore. Mahindra & Mahindra | Mahindra and REE Automotive have signed MoU to establish a strategic collaboration for development of electric commercial vehicles. ICICI Bank | Bank to sell up to 2 percent stake in ICICI Securities in open market. SRF: Board meeting on August 31 to consider issue of equity shares via QIP and NCDs. First Published on Aug 27, 2020 07:08 am