Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Reliance Industries | The company will buy IMG Worldwide’s 50 percent stake in IMG-Reliance Ltd (IMG-R) for Rs 52.08 crore in cash. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com

Coal India | Company’s board has accorded approval to venture into aluminium value chain (mining-refining-smelting) and solar power value chain (Ingot-wafer-cell-Module-and-generation).

TD Power Systems | CRISIL upgraded the company’s long-term credit rating to A-/Stable from BBB+/Stable.

JK Cement | SBI Mutual Funds reduced its stake in the company to 4.97 percent from 5.89 percent via market sale.

Lupin | Company has received tentative approval from the US FDA for generic of Jublia solution.

Bharat Forge | Company has made an additional investment of Rs 2.87 crore to use the remaining 8.20 megawatts (MW) solar power from Avaada SataraMH Pvt Ltd (ASPL).

DLF | DLF Cyber City will acquire Hines’ stake in One Horizon Center for Rs 780 crore.

Punjab National Bank | Bank has put up for sale three stressed accounts, including Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust), with total outstanding dues of nearly Rs 34.50 crore.

Balaji Telefilms | Company has entered into a collaboration with Ding Infinity to produce premium shows and films.

Vedanta | Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 percent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore.

NIIT | The company's board has approved an up to Rs 237-crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share.

Reliance Capital | The company said it defaulted on term-loan to HDFC and Axis Bank in November.

Punjab & Sind Bank | The bank has declared an NPA account, viz. M/s Sintex Industries Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 294.49 crore having provisioning of Rs 147.25 crore as fraud.

Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila announced its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials. The company is now planning to initiate Phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers upon receiving necessary approvals.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | India Rating & Research has assigned IND A/Stable to the company's debt instruments and bank loans. (Image: Reuters)

Kellton Tech | Kellton Wealth Management LLP sold 10 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 71.03 in a bulk deal on NSE on December 24. (Image: Justdial)

Paisalo Digital | SBI Life Insurance bought 38 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 490 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Sakthi Sugars | The company informed that it defaulted on repayment of principal and payment of interest, aggregating 2.16 crore, on November 25.

Engineers India | The company has proposed a buyback of 6,98,69,047 shares, or 11.06 percent of the total shares, of face value of Rs 5 each.

Fiem Industries | The company's Cost Auditor, Krishan Singh Berk has tendered his resignation. (Image: fiemindustries.com)

Vodafone Idea | Company has started using 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai and claimed that customers in the metro city will get higher data speed with the refarming of spectrum.

Central Bank of India | Bank will sell the entire 64.4 percent stake in Cent Bank Home Finance to Centrum Housing Finance.

Aavas Financiers | Company’s board of directors has approved raising Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.