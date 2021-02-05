Stocks in the news | Biocon, Tata Power, Adani Transmission, Vedanta, Godrej Agrovet

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Stove Kraft | The company will list equity shares on February 5.

Bharat Electronics | The company entered into offset contract with Russian company JSC Rosoboronexport.

PSP Projects | The company received additional work order worth Rs 236 crore for an institutional project at Gujarat, and ranked L1 bidder for projects worth Rs 420.89 crore medical colleges construction in UP.

Container Corporation of India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 234.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 180.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,766.9 crore from Rs 1,544.7 crore YoY.

Trent | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 64 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 49.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 853.6 crore from Rs 988.3 crore YoY.

Adani Transmission | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 395.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 203.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 2,597 crore from Rs 2,777.5 crore YoY.

Vedanta | The board approved expansion of Lanjigarh alumina refinery from 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA at a cost of Rs 3,779 crore.

Gillette India | The company reported higher profit at Rs 41.3 crore in December quarter 2020 against Rs 18.8 crore in December quarter 2019, revenue increased to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 459.3 crore YoY.

Dollar Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 27.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 18.8 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 311.8 crore from Rs 254.8 crore YoY.

Godrej Agrovet | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 68 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 51.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,526.2 crore from Rs 1,782.7 crore YoY.

Biocon | The company signed an agreement with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), to expand access to lifesaving cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa & Asia.