Stocks in the news | Biocon, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, GE Shipping, 3i Infotech, Snowman Logistics, Fineotex Chemical

Biocon, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, GE Shipping, Snowman Logistics, Fineotex Chemical, Sutlej Textiles and 3i Infotech are some of the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 09:14 AM IST
Here are the stocks which are in news today:
Here are the stocks which are in news today:
Biocon
Biocon | The company expands generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.
ICICI Bank | Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) sold 2 percent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions. The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002 percent stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
3i Infotech | The company approved slump sale of the global software products business on a going concern basis to Azentio Software. Standard Chartered Bank sold 1,27,50,294 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 5.64 in a bulk deal.
GE Shipping | The company has delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier “Jag Lateef” to the buyers.
SBI Life Insurance Company | The company approved the appointment of Shobinder Duggal as an additional director.
HDFC Bank | The company board recommended the appointment of the Part-Time Chairperson and submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India.
AU Small Finance Bank | The company announced strategic partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer personalized Insurance solutions to enhance customer experience.
Rane Holdings | ICRA has re-affirmed ratings in respect of Rs 100 crore bank limits. Long-term rating is [ICRA] AA- with outlook as stable; short-term rating is [ICRA] A1+.
Uttam Galva Steels | The third meeting of CoC is scheduled to be convened on December 29, 2020.
Fineotex Chemical | Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought 66,08,595 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 45.25 per share in a bulk deal.
Rupa & Company | Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 12,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 250.5 in a bulk deal.
Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 32,00,000 shares of the company in a bulk deal at an average price of Rs 56.
Sutlej Textiles | Earthstone Holding (two) Private Limited sold 15,03,690 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 43.45 in a bulk deal.
Vedanta | Promoters create pledge on entire 55.11 percent equity with OCM Verde Investment.
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Dec 29, 2020 08:26 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.