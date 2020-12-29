Stocks in the news | Biocon, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, GE Shipping, 3i Infotech, Snowman Logistics, Fineotex Chemical

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Biocon | The company expands generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.

ICICI Bank | Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) sold 2 percent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions. The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002 percent stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

3i Infotech | The company approved slump sale of the global software products business on a going concern basis to Azentio Software. Standard Chartered Bank sold 1,27,50,294 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 5.64 in a bulk deal.

GE Shipping | The company has delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier “Jag Lateef” to the buyers.

SBI Life Insurance Company | The company approved the appointment of Shobinder Duggal as an additional director.

HDFC Bank | The company board recommended the appointment of the Part-Time Chairperson and submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India.

AU Small Finance Bank | The company announced strategic partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer personalized Insurance solutions to enhance customer experience.

Rane Holdings | ICRA has re-affirmed ratings in respect of Rs 100 crore bank limits. Long-term rating is [ICRA] AA- with outlook as stable; short-term rating is [ICRA] A1+.

Uttam Galva Steels | The third meeting of CoC is scheduled to be convened on December 29, 2020.

Fineotex Chemical | Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought 66,08,595 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 45.25 per share in a bulk deal.

Rupa & Company | Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 12,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 250.5 in a bulk deal.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 32,00,000 shares of the company in a bulk deal at an average price of Rs 56.

Sutlej Textiles | Earthstone Holding (two) Private Limited sold 15,03,690 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 43.45 in a bulk deal.