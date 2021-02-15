Stocks in the news | Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Siemens, Lux, Bajaj Consumer, Deepak Nitrite, Delta Corp

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Results today | Jet Airways, Alora Trading Company, Advance Syntex, CDG Petchem, Emmsons International, Eureka Industries, Hawa Engineers, Hindustan Everest Tools, JIK Industries, Kerala Ayurveda, PG Foils, Archana Software, Sunraj Diamond Exports, Vishvprabha Ventures and Vantage Knowledge Academy are among 23 companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 141.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 208.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,461.1 crore from Rs 1,810.9 crore YoY.

Vodafone Idea | The company said it is currently in active discussions with potential investors. Total fund raising shall not exceed Rs 25,000 crore. Target to achieve Rs 4,000 crore of annualised cost savings by end of this calendar year. Have already achieved around 50 percent of targetted annualised savings via several initiatives.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company reported higher profit at Rs 329 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 273 crore in Q3FY20, net interest income rose to Rs 809 crore from Rs 731 crore YoY.

Siemens | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 295.5 crore in December quarter 2020 against Rs 265.8 crore in December quarter 2019, revenue rose to Rs 2,925.5 crore from Rs 2,537 crore YoY.

Lux Industries | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 55.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 33.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 391.8 crore from Rs 304.7 crore YoY.

Bajaj Consumer Care | Baytree Investments Mauritius Pte Ltd sold 98,63,765 equity shares in the company at Rs 252.81 per share on the BSE.

Mcleod Russel | Niraj Rajnikant Shah acquired 6,25,100 equity shares in the company at Rs 20.07 per share on the BSE.

The Phoenix Mills | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 66.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 107.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 337.83 crore from Rs 511.78 crore YoY.

Info Edge India | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 679 crore in Q3FY21 (led by exceptional gain) against loss of Rs 62.1 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 277.6 crore from Rs 335 crore YoY.

Dredging Corporation of India | CARE revised the company's credit rating on long-term facilities to A/Stable, from A+/Negative.

Anant Raj | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 7.07 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 9.71 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 72.66 crore from Rs 130.17 crore YoY.

Power Grid Corporation | The company acquired 74 percent shareholding of JV Partner in Jaypee POWERGRID.

McNally Bharat Engineering | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 19.4 crore in Q3FY21 against loss Rs 149.56 crore, revenue declined to Rs 120.5 crore from Rs 164.23 crore YoY.

Hazoor Multi Projects | The company received work order of Rs 7.18 crore for completion of balance work of 'National Highway No 548-A from Section Waken Pali to 2 lane with paved shoulder' from Varaha Infra.

The New India Assurance Company | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 523.89 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 494.88 crore in Q3FY20, premium earned increased to Rs 6,720.59 crore from Rs 6,176.47 crore YoY.

Delta Corp | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 1.28 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 120.82 crore from Rs 205.13 crore YoY.

Timken India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 37.18 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 84.56 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 383.57 crore from Rs 373.30 crore YoY.

Liberty Shoes | The company reported higher profit at Rs 5.76 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1.44 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 147.4 crore from Rs 150.2 crore YoY.

Clariant Chemicals | The company reported higher profit at Rs 13.20 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 3.25 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 202.10 crore from Rs 188.33 crore YoY.

Deepak Nitrite | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 216.56 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 156.71 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,234.7 crore from Rs 1,119.86 crore YoY.

GIC Housing Finance | The company reported higher profit at Rs 60.98 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 14.21 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 311.34 crore from Rs 312.11 crore YoY.

SJVN | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 197.57 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 216.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 493.87 crore from Rs 488.49 crore YoY.

Home First Finance Company | The company reported profit at Rs 15.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 30 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 108.16 crore from Rs 114.77 crore YoY.

National Fertilizers | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 52.89 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 107.11 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,938.7 crore from Rs 3,789.17 crore YoY.

Godrej Industries | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 170.66 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 157.88 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,356.5 crore from Rs 2,696.3 crore YoY. The board has granted approval for engaging in financial services business.

ITI | The company reported loss at Rs 31.76 crore in Q3FY21 against profit Rs 168.25 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 496.88 crore from Rs 827.95 crore YoY.

PNC Infratech | Subsidiary PNC Gomti Highways received communication from National Highways Authority of India confirming the achievement of financial closure.

MOIL | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 51.38 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.45 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 267.7 crore from Rs 256.2 crore YoY.

Sobha | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 21.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 73.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 684.4 crore from Rs 883.2 crore YoY.

Force Motors | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 18.95 crore in Q3FY21 against profit Rs 13.80 crore, revenue fell to Rs 491.18 crore from Rs 869.11 crore YoY.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 134.16 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 89.95 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,759.84 crore from Rs 2,911.74 crore YoY.

Cochin Shipyard | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 223.73 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 169.81 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 748.69 crore from Rs 896 crore YoY.

Dilip Buildcon | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 182.23 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 88.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 2,746.2 crore from Rs 2,564.4 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel | The board meeting to be held on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans.