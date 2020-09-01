Stocks in the news | Bharti Airtel, L&T, Biocon, M&M, Aarey Drugs, Jindal Steel & Power, India Grid Trust

Bharti Infratel | Company on August 1 said that its board, in a meeting held on Monday, decided to proceed with the Scheme of Arrangements for a merger with Indus Towers. "After deliberations, the Board has decided to authorize the Chairman to proceed with the Scheme and to comply with other procedural requirements for completion of the merger including approaching NCLT to make the Scheme effective subject to certain procedural condition precedents," said Bharti Infratel in a statement.