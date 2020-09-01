Stocks in the news | Bharti Airtel, L&T, Biocon, M&M, Aarey Drugs, Jindal Steel & Power, India Grid Trust

Century Textiles, Bharat Dynamics, Jai Corp, Shree Renuka Sugars, Entertainment Network India, Company and TV Today Network, Zensar Technologies are also in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Bharti Airtel | Singapore-based investment firm Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) acquired Rs 1,952.9 crore worth shares in the telecom operator via an open market transaction on August 31. It bought 3,80,10,584 equity shares of Bharti Airtel (representing 0.69 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs Rs 513.79 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed. L&T | Company completed divestment of electrical & automation operations to Schneider Electric. (Image: PTI) Biocon | Company and Mylan launched insulin drug Semglee in the US market. (Image: Reuters) Century Textiles | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC raised stake in the company to 5.23 percent from 4.94 percent earlier. Bharat Dynamics Q1 | Loss at Rs 78 crore versus profit at Rs 65.54 crore, revenue at Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 491.56 crore YoY. (Image: Bharat Dynamics) Jai Corp Q1 | Loss at Rs 3.58 crore versus profit at Rs 1.98 crore, revenue at Rs 97.36 crore versus Rs 137.36 crore YoY. (Image: jaicorpindia.com) Bharti Infratel | Company on August 1 said that its board, in a meeting held on Monday, decided to proceed with the Scheme of Arrangements for a merger with Indus Towers. "After deliberations, the Board has decided to authorize the Chairman to proceed with the Scheme and to comply with other procedural requirements for completion of the merger including approaching NCLT to make the Scheme effective subject to certain procedural condition precedents," said Bharti Infratel in a statement. Consolidated Construction Consortium | N S Mani has tendered his resignation as Independent Director of the company. Pricol Q1 | Loss at Rs 30.85 crore versus loss at Rs 26.1 crore, revenue at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 428.85 crore YoY. (Image: www.pricol.com) JVL Agro Industries | Asia Investment Corporation (Mauritius) reduced stake in company to 3.01 percent from 5.03 percent earlier. NCL Industries | Promoter Ashven Datla increased stake in company to 2.98 percent from 2.76 percent earlier. (Image: nclind.com) MRO-Tek Realty | Promoter Aniruddha Bhanuprasad Mehta raised stake in company to 16.21 percent from 16.19 percent earlier. (Image: mro-tek.com) Technocraft Industries Q1 | Profit at Rs 38.6 crore versus Rs 26.49 crore, revenue at Rs 274.6 crore versus Rs 350.1 crore YoY. (Image: technocraftgroup.com) Mukand Q1 | Loss at Rs 124 crore versus loss Rs 36 crore, revenue at Rs 312 crore versus Rs 842.5 crore YoY. (Image: mukand.com) Shree Renuka Sugars Q1 | Loss at Rs 35.3 crore versus loss Rs 411.7 crore, revenue at Rs 1,310.7 crore versus Rs 1,003.9 crore YoY. (Image: renukasugars.com) Entertainment Network India, Company and TV Today Network mutually agreed to terminate the Advertising Sales Agreement with effect from September 1. Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Q1 | Loss at Rs 96.8 crore versus loss Rs 71.36 crore, revenue at Rs 255.2 crore versus Rs 796 crore YoY. (Image: sadbhavinfra.co.in) Zensar Technologies | Company received US patent for its innovative tool enabling direct conversation with the organization's leadership - ZenVerse. (Image: PTI India Grid Trust | Company completed acquisition of GPTL Transmission project from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of around Rs 1,080 crore. (Image: indigrid.co.in) Rain Industries | India Ratings revised company's outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the LongTerm Issuer rating at 'A'. (Image: rain-industries.com) Mahindra & Mahindra | ICRA reaffirmed long term credit rating at AAA/Stable. The date for stake sale by subsidiary Mahindra Renewables in Neo Solren to CLP India for Rs 104.67 crore has been extended to September 2020. (Image: PTI) Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Q1 | Profit at Rs 2.97 crore versus Rs 69.44 crore, revenue at Rs 700 crore versus Rs 1,209.9 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) Prakash Industries | Profit at Rs 3.19 crore versus Rs 37 crore, revenue at Rs 529 crore versus Rs 825.4 crore YoY. Promoter Vanish Farms Pvt Ltd released 10 lakh pledged shares. (Image: prakash.com) Jindal Steel & Power | CRISIL removed its Rating Watch with Negative Implications on the bank facilities and NCDs of company and assigned a 'Stable' outlook. Ratings have been reaffirmed at 'BBB/A3+'. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com) Seacoast Shipping Services | Company will consider bonus issue on September 3. (Image: seacoastltd.com) NHPC Q1 | Profit at Rs 722.5 crore versus Rs 881 crore, revenue at Rs 2,518.8 crore versus Rs 2,421.3 crore YoY. (Image: nhpcindia.com) Zuari Agro Chemicals | Promoter Zuari Global created pledge on 2.61 percent shares. (Image: zuari.in) S Chand and Company | Subsidiary Safari Digital Education Initiatives raised stake from 45 percent to 54.86 percent in Edutor Technologies India. (Image: Justdial) Dredging Corporation of India Q1 | Profit at Rs 11.45 crore versus Rs 82 crore, revenue at Rs 167.5 crore versus Rs 196.5 crore YoY. (Image: dredge-india.nic.in) Wockhardt | Company appointed Akhilesh Gupta as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) on the board. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | Promoters sold 48,54,667 shares of company to Tau Investment Holdings, Singapore. (Image: Getty IMages) JK Cement Q1 | Profit at Rs 49.9 crore versus Rs 132.3 crore, revenue at Rs 1,004.8 crore versus Rs 1,393.9 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) BEML | Company bagged Rs 842 crore order from Ministry of Defence. (Image: bemlindia.com) Exide Industries | Company's stake in subsidiary/JV firm, Exide Leclanche Energy Private Limited increased to 77.87 percent. (Image: Exide Industries) Aarey Drugs | Vikas Ecotech bought another 2.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 38.04 per share on the BSE. Sheela Foam | DSP Mutual Fund acquired 5.9 lakh shares in company at Rs 1,365 per share. However, Tushaar Gautam sold 10 lakh shares at same price on the BSE. Aavas Financiers | New World Fund Inc bought 5.2 lakh shares in company at Rs 1,409.97 per share and Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund 5.2 lakh shares at Rs 1,410 per share. However, Partners Group ESCL sold 17,78,105 shares in company at Rs 1,410.01 and Partners Group Private Equity Masterfund LLC 7,80,319 shares at Rs 1,414.96 per share on the NSE. (Image: aavas.in) Alankit | LTS Investment Fund acquired 10 lakh shares in company at Rs 18.08 per share on the NSE. (Image: alankit.com) CG Power & Industrial Solutions | Swapnil Mehta sold 32,51,471 shares in company at Rs 22.4 per share on the NSE. (Image: cgglobal.com) Future Enterprises | Snehil Mehta bought 60,08,000 shares in company at Rs 21.09 per share on the NSE. (Image: Moneycontrol) Future Retail | Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global sold 95 lakh shares in company at Rs 158.61 per share on the NSE. (Image: Moneycontrol) Jash Engineering | Bellwether Capital Private Limited acquired 62,126 shares in company at Rs 160 per share on the NSE. (Image: jashindia.com) Jubilant Lifesciences | In its proposal to the government, the company has said that it wants to launch Remdesivir injections in tablet form for COVID patients. Reliance Power | The company defaulted on payment of interest/ repayment of the principal amount for loans including revolving facilities like cash credit from banks / financial institutions. BEML | Company bagged Rs 842 crore order from the Ministry of Defence. Punjab National Bank | Bank's base rate has been changed from 8.90 percent to 8.80 percent w.e.f. from September 1. Earnings on September 1 | ONGC, Anant Raj, Fiem Industries, Shalimar Paints First Published on Sep 1, 2020 07:32 am