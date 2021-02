Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 2,946.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 705.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 6,364.9 crore from Rs 5,895 crore YoY.

Bata India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 118.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 615.6 crore from Rs 830.8 crore YoY.

Indraprastha Gas | The company reported higher profit at Rs 381.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 297.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 1,446.2 crore from Rs 1,664.2 crore YoY.

Bank of India | The Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of BOI AXA Invst Managers & BOI AXA Trustee Services by Bank of India.

Titan Company | The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 419 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 470 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 7,287 crore from Rs 6,206.2 crore YoY.

Ador Welding | Ithoughtwealth Analytics LLP sold 1,04,642 equity shares in the company at Rs 303.02 per share on the NSE.

Majesco | KIA Capital and New World Capital sold 2.5 lakh equity shares each in the company at Rs 59.2 per share on the NSE.

Mawana Sugars | VLS Finance sold 1,96,699 shares in the company at Rs 30.04 per share on the NSE.

Magma Fincorp | Rising Sun Holdings, a company controlled by Mr. Adar Poonawalla, to acquire controlling stake in Magma Fincorp, through a preferential allotment and open offer route.

Entertainment Network India | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 18.40 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 9.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 85.6 crore from Rs 148.3 crore YoY.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project | The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 56.5 crore in Q3FY21 against loss Rs 118.5 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 336.9 crore from Rs 505.78 crore YoY.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 151.66 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 62.17 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 500.3 crore from Rs 384.95 crore YoY.

Antony Waste Handling Cell | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 19.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 11.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 123.5 crore from Rs 113.7 crore YoY.

Pricol | The company appointed P Krishnamoorthy as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

Cupid | The company reported profit at Rs 9.5 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 10.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 46.74 crore from Rs 42.95 crore YoY.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Promoter Amalfiaco Ltd, and PACs reduced stake in the company to 11.36 percent from 17.4 percent earlier, via open market sale.

Gujarat State Petronet | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 650.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 408.75 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 3,339.66 crore from Rs 3,085.5 crore YoY.