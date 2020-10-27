Stocks in the news | Angel Broking, IRCTC, IDBI Bank, Forbes & Company, HDFC Bank

Coforge, Finolex Industries, M&M Financial, Torrent Pharma, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Max Ventures and Industries, Tree House Education, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, HFCL, Great Eastern Shipping, PVP Ventures are also among the stocks in focus today.
Results today | Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, Castrol India, Ceat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JM Financial, Man Industries, Mangalam Organics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sanofi India, SKF India, Suven Life Sciences and VST Industries.
Coforge | Promoter Hulst BV sold 29 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 2,310.56 per share on the NSE and 9 lakh shares at Rs 2,312.03 per share on the BSE.
Finolex Industries | Company reported higher profit at Rs 122.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 102.3 crore, revenue increased to Rs 585.8 crore from Rs 576.7 crore YoY. (Image: finolexpipes.com)
M&M Financial | Company reported higher profit at Rs 303.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 251.8 crore, AUM increased to Rs 81,682 crore from Rs 72,732 crore YoY.
Torrent Pharma | Company reported profit at Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 244 crore, revenue rose to Rs 2,017 crore from Rs 2,005 crore YoY. (Image: Torrent Pharma)
NTPC | Company will consider share buyback on November 2. (Image: NTPC)
HDFC Bank | Aditya Puri retired as the Managing Director of the bank on October 26 upon reaching 70 years of age.
Max Ventures and Industries | Company reported loss at Rs 2.2 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 9.15 crore, revenue fell to Rs 289 crore from Rs 434.6 crore YoY.
Tree House Education | Company cancelled the deal to sell fixed assets comprising of land and building to Shiwalaya Associates, Vadodara, due to non-fulfillment of terms and conditions by the buyer. (Image: treehouseonline.org)
LG Balakrishnan & Bros | Company reported profit at Rs 27.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 36.5 crore, revenue rose to Rs 417 crore from Rs 412 crore YoY.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 10 lakh shares in company. (Image: hfcl.com)
IRCTC | For the first time in 167 years of its existence, the Indian Railways has come up with a Request for Qualification document for allowing train operations by private players. The government has appointed merchant bankers for a period of three years for disinvestment of stake in IRCTC through an offer for sale.
Angel Broking | Company reported profit at Rs 74.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 19.2 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 309.8 crore from Rs 171.8 crore YoY.
Lakshmi Machine Works | Company reported profit at Rs 6.9 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 12.2 crore, revenue increased to Rs 396.3 crore from Rs 409.3 crore YoY. (Image: lmwcnc.com)
IDBI Bank | Company, on October 29, to consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement.
Forbes & Company | ICRA revised long term credit rating to BB+/Negative from BBB+/Negative. (Image: forbes.co.in)
Cosmo Films | Company to buy back shares worth Rs 73 crores at Rs 576 per share.
Great Eastern Shipping | Company approved the issue of 1,500 secured non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 150 crore by way of private placement. (Image: greatship.com)
PVP Ventures | TN Madan, Chief Financial Officer of the company has resigned from the position. (Image: pvpglobal.com)
Kansai Nerolac | Board to consider interim dividend on November 3.
SpiceJet | Company will launch eight new flights between India and Bangladesh under the air bubble agreement between the two countries, starting November 5.
State Bank of India | Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.
HCL Technologies | Company has completed the acquisition of Cisco’s Self Optimizing Network (SON) Technology.
