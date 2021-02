Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Adani Ports | The company earmarked Rs 10,000 crore to build new gateway into Maharashtra, and acquired Dighi Ports for Rs 705 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings | The company closed rights issue of Rs 2,998.61 crore, which was oversubscribed by 15 percent.

ICICI Bank | The bank will buy over 9 percent stake in fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions.

TVS Srichakra | The company signed Memorandum of Understanding with Tamil Nadu Government, to facilitate the investment program of Rs 1,000 crore.

Nestle India | The company reported higher profit at Rs 483.3 crore in Q4CY20 against Rs 472.6 crore Q4CY19, revenue rose to Rs 3,432.6 crore from Rs 3,149.3 crore YoY.

Heritage Foods | Heritage Novandie Foods, a 50-50 joint venture company between Heritage Foods and Novandie, France started the commercial production.

Infosys | The US subsidiary completed acquisition of automated new business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions.

Mayur Uniquoters | IDFC Tax Advantage ELSS Fund, Standard Chartered Classic Equity Fund, IDFC Dynamic Equity Fund and IDFC Small and Midcap Equity acquired 2.25 lakh equity shares each in the company at Rs 422.5 per share. However, Kotak Funds-India Midcap Fund sold 9,50,527 equity shares at Rs 422.52 per share on the NSE.

Vertoz Advertising | TCG Funds Fund 1 bought 1.4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 260 per share on the NSE.

Abans Enterprises | SK Growth Fund Private Limited bought 78,308 equity shares in the company at Rs 117 per share, whereas Progyan Construction and Engineers Private Limited sold 92,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 118.24 per share on the BSE.

APL Apollo Tubes | Promoter APL Infrastructure Private Limited sold 30 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 965.15 per share. However, Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 8,59,193 shares at Rs 965 per share on the BSE.

Bajaj Electricals | ICRA upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to A from A-, with stable outlook.

