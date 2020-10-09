172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|stocks-in-the-news-adani-green-energy-tcs-lakshmi-vilas-bank-jk-cement-5940791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | Adani Green, TCS, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, JK Cement, SBI, Bajaj Auto, DLF, Godrej Properties, HPCL

EIH Limited RE, Premier Explosives, Solara Active Pharma, Solar Industries India, Surya Roshni, OnMobile Global, 5paisa Capital, LKP Finance are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Adani Green Energy | Fitch affirmed Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 2's notes at 'BBB-', and the outlook is Negative. (Image: adanigreenenergy.com)

EIH Limited RE | General Insurance Corporation of India sold 8,28,235 rights entitlement shares in company at Rs 7.87 per share, whereas Globe Capital Market acquired 6,24,252 RE shares at Rs 7.83 per share on the NSE. (Image: eihltd.com)

Premier Explosives | Dilipkumar Vishindas Lakhi bought 84,420 shares in company at Rs 113.95 per share on the NSE. (Image: pelgel.com)

Solara Active Pharma | Ascent India Fund III sold 3,41,848 shares in company at Rs 1,212.64 per share on the NSE. (Image: solara.co.in)

Solar Industries India | Company and its subsidiary Economic Explosives have received orders from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for supply of explosives and initiating systems worth Rs 447 crore, to be delivered over a period of two years. (Image: Reuters)

GOCL Corporation | Subsidiary IDL Explosives (IDLEL) has bagged an order of Rs 186.78 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supply of bulk explosives and accessories.

Surya Roshni | CARE reaffirmed credit ratings at A+ for company's long term facilities, A1 for short term facilities and A1+ for commercial papers. (Image: Reuters)

Srikalahasthi Pipes | Belgrave Investment Fund increased stake in company to 5.80 percent from 4.95 percent earlier.

OnMobile Global | Fonestarz Media Group Limited, a non-material wholly owned step down subsidiary of the company has been dissolved. (Image: onmobile.com)

5paisa Capital | Company reported profit at Rs 2.84 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 3.5 crore in Q2FY20, revenue increased to Rs 52.35 crore from Rs 23.3 crore YoY.

JK Cement | Company successfully commissioned 0.7 million tonne per annum grey cement grinding capacity at Balasinor, Gujarat unit and also commenced commercial dispatches.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Rate-sensitive stocks in focus: Rate-sensitive stocks including names like Maruti, Tata Motors, DLF, Godrej Properties, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will be in focus as the MPC, which is the rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce its decision on October 9 after a three-day meet. Most economists expect that the MPC outcome tomorrow will be a status-quo on rates and continuation of the ‘accommodative’ stance.

Cybertech Systems and Software | Further overseas direct investment of $0.2 million has been made in subsidiary Spatialitics LLC, USA.

LKP Finance | Authum Investment & Infrastructure cut its stake in company to 6.72 percent from 15.86 percent earlier.

TCS | Company launched state-of-the-art threat management centers across the world to protect customers from cyber-attacks.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Further to the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation with Clix Capital Services, Clix Finance India, and Clix Housing Finance, the bank has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group. (Image: Moneycontrol)

HPCL

HPCL | Fitch affirms HPCL's long-term rating at 'BBB-'; outlook negative.

First Published on Oct 9, 2020 08:14 am

