Stocks in the news | Adani Green Energy, AU Small Finance Bank, HFCL, Greaves Cotton

Tube Investment of India, Venus Remedies, Action Construction Equipment, IFL Enterprises, Indo US Bio-Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Jetking Infotrain, Camlin Fine Sciences are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Greaves Cotton | Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 21,02,098 equity shares in the company at Rs 75.27 per share on the NSE and 17,76,887 shares at Rs 74.45 per share on the BSE. (Image: greavescotton.com)
Tube Investment of India | Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 23,65,561 equity shares in the company at Rs 841 per share, whereas HDFC Mutual Fund - HDFC Small Cap Fund was the seller, selling 23,50,000 shares at same price on the NSE. The company acquired controlling interest in CG Power and Industrial Solutions via allotment of equity shares & warrants. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Venus Remedies | Mrs Manu Chaudhary, a part of promoter group, released pledge on 1.62 percent stake.
AU Small Finance Bank | Bank made strategic investment of Rs 7.70 crore in NPCI, wherein 61,320 equity shares at book value of Rs 1,256 per share are allocated to the bank constituting around 0.44 percent shareholding of NPCI.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction. (Image: hfcl.com)
Action Construction Equipment | Promoter Vijay Agarwal acquired further 6,500 shares in company via open market transaction. (Image: ace-cranes.com)
IFL Enterprises | Sanjay Kumar Sharma increased stake in the SME company to 5.21 percent from 3.02 percent via open market transaction.
Camlin Fine Sciences | Infinity Direct Holdings & PACs' stake in the company increased to 5.37 percent from 0.55 percent via preferential allotment.
Rasandik Engineering Industries | CARE revised long-term rating on the company's bank facilities to BB- (under credit watch with developing implications), from BB+/Negative (placed on credit watch with developing implications).
CHD Chemicals | Board approved: The enhancement of credit facility from Axis Bank, to provide corporate guarantee to Huntsman International (India) Private limited of Rs 3 crore, and appointed Ankit Kothari as non-executive Director.
Adani Green Energy | Promoter entity Adani Trading Services LLP released pledge on 1.1 crore equity shares of the company. (Image: adanigreenenergy.com)
Cheviot | Company closed the buyback issue with extinguishment of 2 lakh ordinary shares.
Indo US Bio-Tech | Promoter entity Indo Us Agriseeds acquired 50,000 shares in company via open market transaction. (Image: Reuters)
Filatex India | Vrinda Bhageria, daughter of Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman and Managing Director acquired 7 lakh equity shares in company, increasing her stake to 2.06 percent via open market transaction. (Image: filatex.com)
Mahindra & Mahindra | Subsidiary Mahindra Holdings agreed to sell its entire 100 percent stake in Mahindra First Choice Services (MFCS) and Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares in Auto Digitech (ADPL) to TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL). M&M signed a Share Subscription Agreement for subscribing securities of TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL). (Image: PTI)
Rane Holdings | ICRA reaffirmed long term rating on company's Rs 50 crore bank facilities at AA- with outlook as 'stable'.
Everest Organics | Promoter entity BK Advance Research LLP increased stake in the company to 2.509 percent from 2.459 percent earlier via open market transaction. (Image: everestorganicsltd.com)
Akashdeep Metal Industries | Anisha Impex Ltd & PACs increased stake in company to 12.52 percent from 8.41 percent earlier via open market transaction.
Jetking Infotrain | Amit Kaushal acquired 3.66 percent stake in the company via open market transaction.
United Spirits | Company rescinds share purchase agreement for stake sale in arm Tern Distilleries.
Cox & Kings | The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested debt-ridden travel firm Cox and Kings' promoter Peter Kerkar in the alleged money-laundering case. The scam is estimated at a little over Rs 20,000 crore and involves many banks across India that gave loans to the company but never got them back.
DHFL | Kapil Wadhawan, promoter of crisis-ridden mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking participation in the committee of creditors' (CoC) meeting to be part of the discussions for finding a bidder. Wadhawan has also requested access to data on DHFL's assets.
Larsen & Toubro | The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed a contract for the design and construction of 47 percent alignment for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
Ramkrishna Forgings | The company has started the commercial production of Hollow Spindle Line on Nov 26. This will enhance the production capacity of the company by 10,200 tons per annum.
Gillette India | Company has received an order from National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) alleging that the company has profiteered to the tune of Rs 58 crore and directing the company to deposit the profiteered amount with interest in Consumer Welfare Funds.
Future Retail | Vistra ITCL, an independent corporate trustee, has invoked shares amounting to 6.61 percent stake in Future Retail.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 07:37 am