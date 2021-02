Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

DLF | Its subsidiary completed the acquisition of 51.8 percent stake in Fairleaf for Rs 779.40 crore.

IDFC FIRST Bank | The Board approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via securities.

Engineers India & Oil India | Both companies will buy 61.65 percent stake in Numaligarh Refinery.

NMDC | Its Donimalai iron ore mine operations restarted.

Ambuja Cements | The company reported a profit of Rs 497.1 crore in Q4 CY20 against Rs 454.9 crore in Q4 CY19. Revenue increased to Rs 3,515.1 crore from Rs 3,135.9 crore.

ACC & Ambuja Cements | Both companies' board members approved the renewal of master supply agreement between the two for 3 years.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | East Bridge Capital Master Fund sold 1,01,25,004 equity shares of the company at Rs 31.09 per share on the NSE.

Karda Constructions | Lotus Global Investments acquired 3,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 125 per share on the NSE.

Matrimony.Com | CMDB II sold 1.25 lakh shares each on the NSE and BSE at Rs 880.15 per share and Rs 880.01 per share respectively.

Poly Medicure | The company closed QIP issue after raising Rs 400 crore at a price of Rs 524 per share.

Shilpa Medicare | The company has received an Import Alert 66-40, pursuant to the US FDA inspection of Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana facility from February 13-20 and February 24-25, 2020.

RCL Retail | The board of directors appointed Mahipal Sanghvi as CFO and Whole Time Director of the company.

Dish TV | The company paid the settlement charges of Rs 8,20,782 to Sebi.

NLC India | The company issued a commercial paper of Rs 850 crore.