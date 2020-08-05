Slideshow | Titan, RIL, SBI among 10 buying ideas that can return up to 48%

Titan | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,074.90 | Target: Rs 1,215 | Upside: 13 percent. The company's medium-to-long-term earnings growth opportunity is best-of-breed, reflected in the 24 percent EPS CAGR over the past three years. There is a strong runway for growth going forward given the company's market share of less than 10 percent and the continuing struggles of unorganised and other organised peers. FY22 multiples at 50x may appear to provide a challenging entry point for investment, Motilal's upgrade to buy may consequently appear to be an early one. However, this is primarily due to the temporary impact of the pandemic in FY21, from which the rebound would be sharp.