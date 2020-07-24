Slideshow | These 9 stocks trade at steep discount from 52-week high, maintain robust PAT growth

On analysis, Moneycontrol found out there are 9 stocks that have maintained profit growth of 15 percent or more in last three financial years, and they are currently trading at a steep discount from their 52-week high
With a severe hit on economic activity due to outbreak of coronavirus, a company's profit has become a very important parameter to track. On analysis, Moneycontrol found out there are 9 stocks that have maintained profit growth of 15 percent or more in last three financial years, and they are currently trading at a steep discount from their 52-week high. We considered stocks with market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Just Dial share price trading at Rs 377.65, slipped 50 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 756.45. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 32%, FY19: 44%, and FY18: 18%.
MAS Financial Services share price trading at Rs 675.45, down 47 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 1269.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 17%, FY19: 47%, and FY18: 52%.
Bandhan Bank share price trading at Rs 350.00, slipped 46 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 650.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 55%, FY19: 45%, and FY18: 21%.
KEI Industries share price trading at Rs 369.10, down 40 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 614.70. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 42%, FY19: 25%, and FY18: 54%.
Godfrey Phillips India share price trading at Rs 925.50, slipped -37 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 1480.40. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 48%, FY19: 64 %, and FY18: 16%.
JSW Holdings share price trading at Rs 1919.00, down 36 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 3000.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 19%, FY19: 29%, and FY18: 44%.
Aavas Financiers share price trading at Rs 1334.40, slipped 36 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 2078.30. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 41%, FY19: 89%, and FY18: 63%.
West Coast Paper Mills share price trading at Rs 183.70, slipped 36 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 286.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 37%, FY19: 33%, and FY18: 74%.
HG Infra Engineering share price trading at Rs 190.40, slipped 35 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 294.95. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 36%, FY19: 48%, and FY18: 58%.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 03:57 pm