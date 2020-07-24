Slideshow | These 9 stocks trade at steep discount from 52-week high, maintain robust PAT growth

With a severe hit on economic activity due to outbreak of coronavirus, a company's profit has become a very important parameter to track. On analysis, Moneycontrol found out there are 9 stocks that have maintained profit growth of 15 percent or more in last three financial years, and they are currently trading at a steep discount from their 52-week high. We considered stocks with market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)