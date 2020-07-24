App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 9 stocks trade at steep discount from 52-week high, maintain robust PAT growth

On analysis, Moneycontrol found out there are 9 stocks that have maintained profit growth of 15 percent or more in last three financial years, and they are currently trading at a steep discount from their 52-week high

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Profit is a very important concept for any business. Moneycontrol analysis stocks which able to maintain 15 percent profit growth in the last three fiscals and the same companies stock price slipped at least 35 percent below their 52-week high value. We considered stock with a market cap of over Rs 1000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
With a severe hit on economic activity due to outbreak of coronavirus, a company's profit has become a very important parameter to track. On analysis, Moneycontrol found out there are 9 stocks that have maintained profit growth of 15 percent or more in last three financial years, and they are currently trading at a steep discount from their 52-week high. We considered stocks with market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Just Dial share price trading at Rs 377.65, slipped 50 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 756.45. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 32%, FY19: 44%, and  FY18: 18%.

MAS Financial Services share price trading at Rs 675.45, down 47 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 1269.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 17%, FY19: 47%, and  FY18: 52%.

Bandhan Bank share price trading at Rs 350.00, slipped 46 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 650.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 55%, FY19: 45%, and  FY18: 21%.

KEI Industries share price trading at Rs 369.10, down 40 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 614.70. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 42%, FY19: 25%, and  FY18: 54%.

Godfrey Phillips India share price trading at Rs 925.50, slipped -37 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 1480.40. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 48%, FY19: 64 %, and  FY18: 16%.

JSW Holdings share price trading at Rs 1919.00, down 36 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 3000.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 19%, FY19: 29%, and  FY18: 44%.

Aavas Financiers share price trading at Rs 1334.40, slipped 36 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 2078.30. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 41%, FY19: 89%, and  FY18: 63%.

West Coast Paper Mills share price trading at Rs 183.70, slipped 36 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 286.00. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 37%, FY19: 33%, and  FY18: 74%.

HG Infra Engineering share price trading at Rs 190.40, slipped 35 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 294.95. The company's net profit growth for FY20: 36%, FY19: 48%, and  FY18: 58%.

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 03:57 pm

