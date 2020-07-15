App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 9 companies consistently reduced expenditure in last 3 fiscal years; take a look

Seven stocks from the list have risen 50-200 percent from their March lows

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol analyses companies which consistently able to reduce their total expenditure and maintained their operating profit margins over 10 percent in the last three fiscals. To filter the stocks from the BSE universe we considered companies with a market cap over Rs 100 crore. Only 10 stocks make the cut and interestingly eight stocks from the list have given return anywhere between 50-200 percent from the recent March low. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are 9 companies in the BSE universe that have consistently reduced their total expenditure, and have maintained their operating profit margins above 10 percent in the last three fiscals. We considered only companies with a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, seven stocks from the list have risen 50-200 percent from their March lows. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Tata Communications Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 14424 crore, FY19: Rs 13812 crore, FY20: Rs 13779 crore. The stock price surged 203 percent from March low.
Tata Communications Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 14,424 crore, FY19: Rs 13,812 crore, FY20: Rs 13,779 crore. The stock price surged 203 percent from March low.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 4088 crore, FY19: Rs 2449 crore, FY20: Rs 2368 crore. The stock price surged 138 percent from March low.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 4,088 crore, FY19: Rs 2,449 crore, FY20: Rs 2,368 crore. The stock price surged 138 percent from March low.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 323 crore, FY19: Rs 312 crore, FY20: Rs 264 crore. The stock price surged 134 percent from March low.
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 323 crore, FY19: Rs 312 crore, FY20: Rs 264 crore. The stock price surged 134 percent from March low.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 5830 crore, FY19: Rs 3278 crore, FY20: Rs 2878 crore. The stock price surged 108 percent from March low.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 5,830 crore, FY19: Rs 3,278 crore, FY20: Rs 2,878 crore. The stock price surged 108 percent from March low.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 160 crore, FY19: Rs 141 crore, FY20: Rs 134 crore. The stock price surged 65 percent from March low.
Xchanging Solutions Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 160 crore, FY19: Rs 141 crore, FY20: Rs 134 crore. The stock price surged 65 percent from March low.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 11716 crore, FY19: Rs 10734 crore, FY20: Rs 8408 crore. The stock price surged 52 percent from March low.
Tata Chemicals Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 11,716 crore, FY19: Rs 10,734 crore, FY20: Rs 8,408 crore. The stock price surged 52 percent from March low.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 3109 crore, FY19: Rs 2562 crore, FY20: Rs 2236 crore. The stock price surged 49 percent from March low.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 3,109 crore, FY19: Rs 2,562 crore, FY20: Rs 2,236 crore. The stock price surged 49 percent from March low.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 181 crore, FY19: Rs 168 crore, FY20: Rs 167 crore. The stock price surged 1 percent from March low.
Wonderla Holidays Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 181 crore, FY19: Rs 168 crore, FY20: Rs 167 crore. The stock price just up 1 percent from March low.

Coal India Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 76745 crore, FY19: Rs 75292 crore, FY20: Rs 74159 crore. The stock price surged 0 percent from March low.
Coal India Ltd.| Total expenditure for FY18: Rs 76,745 crore, FY19: Rs 75,292 crore, FY20: Rs 74,159 crore. The stock price performance remained flat from March low.

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

