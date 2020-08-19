Slideshow | These 6 stocks rose at least 15% in just a month post Independence day in last 3 years

Mawana Sugars and Universal Cables are among the six stocks Moneycontrol News On analysis, Moneycontrol found some interesting data. There are six stocks in the BSE universe that gained at least 15 percent in just one month post Independence day in last three years. We considered returns from companies with a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore from August 16 to September 15. Here are the stocks: (Data Source: ACE Equity) Avadh Sugar & Energy | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 20 percent; 2018: 37 percent; and in 2017: 41 percent. Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 18 percent; 2018: 19 percent; and in 2017: 36 percent. GeeCee Ventures | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 28 percent; 2018: 15 percent; and in 2017: 35 percent. Haldyn Glass | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 27 percent; 2018: 16 percent; and in 2017: 16 percent. Mawana Sugars | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 18 percent; 2018: 51 percent; and in 2017: 33 percent. Universal Cables | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 16 percent; 2018: 27 percent; and in 2017: 28 percent. First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:13 am