Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 6 stocks rose at least 15% in just a month post Independence day in last 3 years

Mawana Sugars and Universal Cables are among the six stocks

Moneycontrol News
Sensex_BSE_Nifty_NSE_Stock market_stocks_1280x720 (23)

On analysis, Moneycontrol found some interesting data. There are six stocks in the BSE universe that gained at least 15 percent in just one month post Independence day in last three years. We considered returns from companies with a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore from August 16 to September 15. Here are the stocks: (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Avadh Sugar & Energy  | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day, in the year 2019: 20 percent, 2019: 37 percent and in 2017:  41 percent.

File image

Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore  | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 18 percent; 2018: 19 percent; and in 2017:  36 percent.

Representative image

GeeCee Ventures  | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 28 percent; 2018: 15 percent; and in 2017:  35 percent.

Representative image

Haldyn Glass  | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 27 percent; 2018: 16 percent; and in 2017: 16 percent.

Mawana Sugars  | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day, in the year 2019: 18 percent, 2019: 51 percent and in 2017:  33 percent.

Representative image

Universal Cables  | One-month share price performance post-Independence Day in the year 2019: 16 percent; 2018: 27 percent; and in 2017: 28 percent.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:13 am

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

