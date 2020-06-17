Slideshow | These 6 BSE stocks doubled investor money in less than 6 months

In 2020 so far, Sensex has lost nearly 19 percent amid high volatility. But there are six stocks in the BSE universe that have risen over 100 percent during the same time period. We filtered stocks with a market-cap exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Interestingly, all of these six stocks have seen a smart surge only after March 23, 2020, when the index hit recent low. Between January 1 and March 23, these stocks gave either single-digit or negative price returns. Data source: ACE Equity.