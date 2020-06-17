App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 6 BSE stocks doubled investor money in less than 6 months

Marksans Pharma share price surged 102 percent in 2020 so far. However, the period between January 1 to March 23, this stock price was down 37 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In 2020, so far the benchmark index Sensex has lost nearly 19 percent amid high volatility but there are six stocks on the BSE Universe which rose over 100 percent in the same time period. To analyse, we considered stocks with a market cap exceeding Rs 1000 crore. An interesting trend to see is that all these six stocks have seen a smart surge after year's low day, March 23, 2020. Between Jan 01 to March 23 these stocks have given either single-digit or negative price returns: Data source: ACE Equity.
1/7

In 2020 so far, Sensex has lost nearly 19 percent amid high volatility. But there are six stocks in the BSE universe that have risen over 100 percent during the same time period. We filtered stocks with a market-cap exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Interestingly, all of these six stocks have seen a smart surge only after March 23, 2020, when the index hit recent low. Between January 1 and March 23, these stocks gave either single-digit or negative price returns. Data source: ACE Equity.

GMM Pfaudler share price surged 137 percent in 2020 so far. However, the period between January 1 to March 23, this stock price was up just 7 percent.
2/7

GMM Pfaudler share price has surged 137 percent to Rs 4,446 in 2020 so far. However, during January 1 to March 23 period, this stock was up just 7 percent.

HLE Glascoat share price surged 131 percent to Rs 1079 in 2020 so far. However, the period between January 1 to March 23, this stock price was up just 5 percent.
3/7

HLE Glascoat shares have surged 131 percent to Rs 1,079 in 2020 so far. However, during January 1 to March 23 period, this stock was up just 5 percent.

Suzlon
4/7

Suzlon Energy share price has surged 119 percent to Rs 4 in 2020 so far. However, between January 1 and March 23, the share price was down 1 percent.

Representative image
5/7

Adani Green Energy share price has surged 118 percent to Rs 363 in 2020 so far. However, between January 1 and March 23, this stock was down 19 percent.

Marksans Pharma share price surged 102 percent to Rs 34 in 2020 so far. However, the period between January 1 to March 23, this stock price was down 37 percent.
6/7

Marksans Pharma share price has surged 102 percent to Rs 34 in 2020 so far. However, between January 1 and March 23, this stock was down 37 percent.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price surged 102 percent to Rs 352 in 2020 so far. However, the period between January 1 to March 23, this stock price was down 6 percent.
7/7

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price has surged 102 percent to Rs 352 in 2020 so far. However, during January 1 to March 23 period, this stock was down 6 percent.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

